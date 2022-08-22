ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarack Marketplace to feature art in new gallery

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tamarack Marketplace is opening its newest gallery showing on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. in the David L. Dickirson Fine Art Gallery.

The name of the gallery, appropriately called “Head Over Hills” show will feature artwork inspired by the beautiful life and scenery of the Mountain State.

“Our ‘Head Over Hills’ exhibition has challenged artists to capture the natural wonders of West Virginia through their artwork. There’s a magic to our mountainous views here, and the artists in this exhibit have done a fantastic job of showcasing just what makes us so special,” said Gallery Director Mandy Lash.

Examples of artwork at the showing will include, landscapes, wildlife, and rural living expected to be on display.

Lash added one last beautiful word saying, “The work in this show begs you to fall in love with the Mountain State all over again.”

Friday, August 26, 2022 is the anticipated opening for the gallery, which will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. The exhibition will run through Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Guests of the gallery opening will be treated to complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

If you have interest in becoming a Tamarack Marketplace featured artist, please contact Mandy Lash at 304-256-6843, Ext. 167 or you can visit www.tamarackwv.com/galleries to learn more about our process.

