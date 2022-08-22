Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
wesb.com
Hollidaysburg PA Tops Indiana 10-0 In LLWS
Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania state champions, claimed their third victory of the Little League World Series, topping Hagerstown, Indiana 10-0 yesterday. Five batters after returning from a 1 hour and 39-minute rain delay, Hollidaysburg, the Mid-Atlantic representative, scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to run-rule Hagerstown with a 10-run skunk.
Comments / 0