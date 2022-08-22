Read full article on original website
Four people displaced after Sun Valley fire
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people were displaced after a fire at 200 block of 2nd Ave in Sun Valley on Wednesday. Crews quickly knocked down the fire at a Sun Valley home on Aug. 24. Firefighters with the Reno Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue were all on scene.
Crash on I-80 east at north Wells caused lane closure, traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash on I-80 eastbound at the north Wells exit has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash around 3:11 p.m., backing up traffic between North Center St. and North Wells Ave. As of 4:08 p.m., the...
'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
Carson City police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton who left her home on Wednesday. According to CCSO, Alyssa has not been seen by her parents since she left on August 24...
Meet Reno Mayor for the Day Keeks the service dog
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno City Council meeting on Wednesday went to the dogs—literally. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve invited service dog Keeks to be Mayor for the Day on Wednesday. Keeks is a client of Options Veterinary Care (Options). His person, Mike Keeney, is a disabled senior.
Sparks man found guilty of domestic battery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A jury found a Sparks man guilty of one count of domestic battery based on an incident that happened in August 2021. In the early hours of Aug. 5, 2021, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a call for service regarding a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, the female victim indicated that Otto Rene Aguirre-Monroy, her longtime partner and father of her children, became angry with her when she tried to prevent him from driving after he had been drinking. This escalated to Aguirre-Monroy pushing her, grabbing her by her arms, as well as pulling her by her hair to remove her from the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
Reno city council narrows huge field of applicants down to three finalists for vacant seat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council narrowed down the massive field of 36 applicants for the open Ward 5 seat to just three finalists during a special meeting Thursday. Council members voted to move forward with Kathleen Taylor, Elliot Malin and Alex Goff....
TahoeFIT program may cause traffic at new UNR campus through Friday
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Updated, as of 2:30 p.m. on August 25:. Representatives with the University of Nevada, Reno at Tahoe campus say after a smooth move-in process yesterday and with parking lots not hitting capacity, they no longer expect major traffic disruptions in the area this week as they welcome students back for the fall semester.
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
