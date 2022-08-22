Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Columbus school board, teachers' union reach "conceptual agreement" to end strike
The Columbus school board and the district's teachers' union have reached a "conceptual agreement" to end the strike that began Monday. The Columbus Education Association said the agreement was reached Thursday at 2:38 a.m., more than 13 hours after negotiations began on Wednesday afternoon. "We are very excited to bring...
wksu.org
Parents relieved at news of deal to end Columbus teachers' strike
The exact terms of the deal struck between the Columbus school board and the teachers' union early Thursday morning are still unknown but many Columbus City School parents are cheering the development. Ashley McCarthy's daughter, Avery, is starting first grade at Sullivant Elementary. On Wednesday, the mother and daughter visited...
wksu.org
Mediator calls Columbus school board, teachers' union back to bargaining table Wednesday
The federal mediator has called the Columbus City Schools Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association back to the bargaining table Wednesday. A post on CEA's Facebook page said the meeting will take place at 1 p.m. It will be the first time the two sides meet since the teachers union voted to go on strike on Sunday.
wksu.org
Columbus families hit technical snags on first day of remote learning
Columbus City Schools began its first day of school remotely as teachers continued to strike for a third straight day Wednesday. As part of the school district's plan to start virtually, they are providing grab-and-go meals and Chromebooks to students at 25 school sites. The district is also working with the parks department to provide Student Support Centers at area sites where students can find free wi-fi in a safe space.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio teachers battle to get their own concerns heard in light of Columbus strike
The teachers strike in Columbus has raised awareness about a litany of issues facing those educators, but the head of the largest teachers union in Northeast Ohio says those teachers are not alone in being under-resourced. Melanie Hameed, president of the North Eastern Ohio Education Association, said teachers and other...
wksu.org
As supplies diminish rapidly, food banks across Ohio say they're struggling
Ohio’s food banks say they’re starving, and the situation is the worst many who’ve been working in the field for years have ever seen. And while they’ve asked for some relief from the state, they’re running out of what they have on hand. It’s thought some food banks may even shut down.
wksu.org
Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants
Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
