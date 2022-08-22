ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wksu.org

Parents relieved at news of deal to end Columbus teachers' strike

The exact terms of the deal struck between the Columbus school board and the teachers' union early Thursday morning are still unknown but many Columbus City School parents are cheering the development. Ashley McCarthy's daughter, Avery, is starting first grade at Sullivant Elementary. On Wednesday, the mother and daughter visited...
wksu.org

Columbus families hit technical snags on first day of remote learning

Columbus City Schools began its first day of school remotely as teachers continued to strike for a third straight day Wednesday. As part of the school district's plan to start virtually, they are providing grab-and-go meals and Chromebooks to students at 25 school sites. The district is also working with the parks department to provide Student Support Centers at area sites where students can find free wi-fi in a safe space.
wksu.org

As supplies diminish rapidly, food banks across Ohio say they're struggling

Ohio’s food banks say they’re starving, and the situation is the worst many who’ve been working in the field for years have ever seen. And while they’ve asked for some relief from the state, they’re running out of what they have on hand. It’s thought some food banks may even shut down.
wksu.org

Intel's draft air permit lists several toxins for Ohio plants

Before Intel can start building semiconductor chips at its new central Ohio campus, it needs to show how those massive factories will affect nearby air quality. The Ohio EPA is gathering public comment on Intel’s draft air permit that identifies toxins that could cause health problems if they exceed certain limits.
