Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
GOP group launches bid to recall Priola after Colorado lawmaker becomes a Democrat
DENVER — Republicans on Wednesday launched a campaign to recall Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola from office, two days after the Henderson lawmaker changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. Organizers filed paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office to initiate the recall and formed a committee to...
Three alcohol-related initiatives will be on the ballot in November
COLORADO, USA — A few weeks ago, 9News spoke to small liquor store owners about a pending ballot initiative that would bring wine into grocery stores. Today, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced that initiative, #121, passed with enough signatures. Initiative 121 and two others, 96 and 122,...
Push underway to make Colorado's Camp Hale a National Monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — Members of Colorado congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden with hope of establishing the Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument. Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack toured Camp Hale, the former base of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division in Eagle...
Biden's student loan forgiveness addresses the burden of debt, not the cost of college
COLORADO, USA — Every other student at Colorado's public universities and colleges can benefit from President Biden's loan forgiveness announced on Wednesday. The president's plan calls for forgiving $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 in student loans for non-Pell Grant recipients, for students whose income is less than $125,000 as an individual or $250,000 for married couples.
Years after Colorado's push for EVs, Inflation Reduction Act will change tax credits
COLORADO, USA — Long before COVID, Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed executive orders that had nothing to do with the pandemic. His first executive order after taking office in 2019 was to get Colorado to have 940,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030. EVs have come with...
Unique Colorado project could guide decisions on water usage for the West
CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — The Crested Butte region has it all — flowers, streams and towering peaks — and now it's also temporarily home to a research facility that's part of a program unlike any other. “This is really North America’s first atmosphere-to-bedrock field observatory,” said Ken...
What’s challenging recruitment in small Colorado police departments
COLORADO, USA — In a matter of two months, every officer in two small Colorado police departments resigned, leaving the communities scrambling. Last week, Marshal Fine-Loven, the leader and last remaining member of the Nederland Police Department in Boulder County, announced her resignation set for the end of September. The town of Nederland said it is committed to keeping its department going and will search for an interim Marshal while seeking additional help from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race
MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
'USPS Connect' launches at 44 Front Range post offices
DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new delivery service at 44 Front Range post offices. Colorado is one of the first states to receive "USPS Connect," which will have same-day and next-day delivery options. USPS said Connect has "four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network...
It will cost money to ride RTD again starting Thursday
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will resume fare collection and inspection on Thursday, Sept. 1. RTD services on bus and rail were free for riders for all of August. Part of "Zero Fare for Better Air," the fare-free month of August was part of Colorado Senate Bill...
Oil-gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
Colorado filmmaker screening award-winning film on 10th Mountain Division
VAIL, Colo. — At the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, professional skier and filmmaker Chris Anthony says there are a lot of stories about the famous 10th Mountain Division, but in a new documentary he’s diving into some untold stories most have never heard of. “I figured I...
Target store damaged in Colorado wildfire sets reopening date
SUPERIOR, Colo. — A Target store that was damaged in the Marshall Fire is reopening Tuesday, Aug. 30, Superior Mayor Clint Folsom announced. The building suffered fire damage on its roof, as seen from Sky9 in the days after the fire. Heat from the roof fire activated the fire sprinklers and, due to a malfunction, continued to run for several days, adding water damage to the store, according to Folsom.
WATCH: Valor Christian gets fired up with a Game of the Week Pep Rally!
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — We have all been waiting so long for high school football in Colorado to return and today is the day!. 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange spent the morning with the Valor Christian Eagles as they celebrated a pep rally to get ready for their 9NEWS Game of the Week matchup against the Regis Jesuit Raiders.
Here are treatments and medications you can take for COVID-19
DENVER — A medical expert says that after three years of COVID-19, we're at a new stage of the pandemic and are also witnessing history. Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher said that a year and a half ago, he did not expect to be able to talk about COVID-19 as being treatable. Now, he said there are many ways to treat it.
New optional driver license symbol indicates person has difficulty communicating with first responders
LAKEWOOD, Colo — People who have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders now have the option to indicate that on their driver's licenses. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said in a release Thursday that eligible Coloradans can choose to add a disability identifier...
