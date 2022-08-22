Read full article on original website
NSP conducts surprise truck inspections
The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding Dodge County area on Thursday. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker...
Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision
Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
Is there a warrant out for you?
A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
Omaha man jailed for possession of controlled substance
At about 1:05 Wednesday afternoon, a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located on a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, 25-year-old Jason D. Kay of Omaha was jailed for possession of a controlled substance.
Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
Asphalt overlay project to begin Monday
The City of Fremont’s West 16th Street Asphalt Overlay project is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday (Aug. 29) on 16th Street from Colson Street to Nye Avenue. Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather and site conditions. The 16th Street Asphalt Overlay Project includes installing ADA compliant...
MU names Hunt as alumni relations manager
Midland University has named Evan Hunt ‘21 as its new alumni relations manager. Hunt joins Midland after previously serving as director of wellness & sports at the Fremont Family YMCA. “I’m excited to get going,” Hunt said. “I saw what the culture of Midland was like when I was...
