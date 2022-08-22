ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok analysed House of the Dragon premiere and came to same conclusion of 10 years ago

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
It seems TikTokers are noticing the same incestuous relationships in the premiere of House of the Dragon as people did in 2011 when Game of Thrones first aired.

On Sunday TikTok was overwhlemed with content about the uncle and niece / husband and wife duo Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen.

As the highly anticipated GoT prequel aired on HBO young people who never had the opportunity to join the online discourse about the original show made videos about their input on the new show.

Many of them noted that the show seemingly romanticizes the relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra, an uncle and niece pair.

TikTokers who made 'fan edits' of the two taking longing looks at each other and touching hands set to sultry music were quickly shut down by commenters reminding them they're related.

"Nothing like a fan edit for and uncle and niece," a commenter wrote on one fan's TikTok.

@hotd.br

Daemon e Rhaenyra ❤ #houseofthedragon #daemontargaryen #rhaenyratargaryen #series #hbomax #fy #fyp #fypシ #fypage #foryou #foryourpage #foryourpage #viral

"Is gonna be full time job trying to defend their relationship. HBO better run me my check NOW," a House of the Dragon fan wrote on their TikTok video.

"How do ppl not get that it’s normal to to theTargaryen family 😂 this is all fictional so I understand why ppl “ship” it but I’m sure if it were irl," another TikTok user wrote.

On Twitter, people laughed at the similarities in Gen Z becoming obsessed, or critical, of the relationships in the GoT world just as Millennials had years earlier.

Incest is pretty common in the GoT world as it takes place in a medieval fictional land where bloodlines are critical to maintain power over thrones.

