Springfield Gardens management appears in Housing Court

Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
Springfield animal hospital left with bill after vandalism incident damages window
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield animal clinic is asking for your help. Vandals smashed a window at the second chance community veterinary hospital sometime between last night and this morning. Now, the Montgomery Street vet is stuck with the bill. It is believed this happened sometime between 10 p.m. and...
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
Locals express safety concerns after pedestrian crash on Wilbraham Road
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two women were hit in a crosswalk in Springfield Thursday. It happened on Wilbraham Road, across from American International College, the scene of a fatal crash last year. This is raising serious safety concerns. There is an ongoing construction project on Wilbraham Road, in place after a...
Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school. Man arraigned on marijuana trafficking charges after arrest in South Hadley. New details are emerging on a marijuana trafficking arrest that took place in South Hadley on Wednesday. Finding back to school clothing at affordable prices. Updated: 12 hours ago. With...
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
Springfield officials welcome educators to new school year
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Next week, students all around western Massachusetts will be returning to the classroom. On Friday, Springfield educators gathered to kick-off the start of the school year. Students will be back in class on Monday and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dan Warwick said he’s hopeful it will...
Getting Answers: trash complaints at Jarvis Heights apartments in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Trash problems continue in the city of Holyoke and now, posts on social media are drawing attention to a particular apartment complex. “I did get the complaint and the very first thing I did was go over to see…these overflowing dumpsters...and it’s disgusting, terrible. Property managers should be ashamed for allowing any trash to accumulate to that extent,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Easthampton, Holyoke, and Springfield. The city of Easthampton is expanding its naloxbox program to local businesses. In May, the Easthampton Health Department launched the first phase of the program in the city and now, they’re going a step further. The...
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Antonio’s Grinders fire: Springfield authorities identify teenager as suspected arsonist
Springfield police suspect that a 15-year-old started a fire at Antonio’s Grinders on State Street last week and the department is pursuing criminal charges against the teenager. The juvenile was placed under arrest on Aug. 16 by police patrolling near the Springfield High School of Science and Technology. Around...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic. Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer. Updated:...
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
