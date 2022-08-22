Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: ’Dogs’ Defense Steps Up Late vs. Castle Park
CHULA VISTA — It has been a wild start for the Calexico High School football team this season. After the opening game against Palo Verde Valley went two days at two different stadiums, the Bulldogs made the trip to San Diego for the first time this year to take on Castle Park at Otay Ranch High School here on Thursday, Aug. 25.
eastcountymagazine.org
CIVIL SUIT ACCUSES PLAYERS FROM AZTECS AND BUFFALO BILLS OF GANG RAPING GIRL, 17
August 25, 2022 (San Diego) – Three current or former San Diego State University Aztecs football players, including one who is now a pro football player with the Buffalo Bills, are accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus Halloween party last year. The...
What you need to know ahead of Snapdragon Stadium opening to the public
The new 35,000 seat stadium is set to open on September 3 when the San Diego State Aztecs host the University of Arizona Wildcats. Welcome to the new home of the San Diego State Aztecs football team, the San Diego Wave FC, and many other planned concerts and events, Snapdragon Stadium!
Wrapped body found alongside road
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Brush fire in Poway prompts evacuations
Crews are battling a brush fire in Poway Thursday, prompting evacuations in the nearby area.
Wrapped Body Found in Elfin Forest Area Near Lake Hodges
A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The body, which was lying...
At least 1 hurt in bad crash on South Bay freeway
A crash involving several cars on Interstate 5 left at least one person badly hurt in the South Bay Wednesday morning, officials said.
Art or eyesore? Neighbors want the 'paint job' on the front of a North County home removed
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Is it art... or an eyesore?. Neighbors in a quiet North County sub-division are demanding that the 'paint job' on the front of one home be removed and they are hoping the renter responsible for the work will also be removed. Their concerns go far beyond...
Wrapped body found off road near Escondido
A sheriff’s homicide investigation was launched after a wrapped body was discovered off a North County road Thursday morning.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet
A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
DUI suspected in deadly wrong-way crash on SR-52
A person was killed Friday morning after a wrong-way crash on State Route 52 near Kearny Mesa, California Highway Patrol said.
northcountydailystar.com
Lake Hodges Dam Repair Continues
The lower water levels people might be seeing at Lake Hodges are not drought-related, but instead are due to the ongoing work repairing the 100-year-old Lake Hodges Dam. The emergency work on the dam began in May and is expected to be completed by October. During an inspection earlier this...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
Road Rage a Factor in Deadly I-15 Crash Involving San Diego Lexus Driver
A motorist died in a collision linked to road rage on Interstate 15, authorities said Thursday. The fatal crash happened at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road in Temecula, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, identified only as a 47-year-old...
Caltrans works to repair 10 Freeway in Riverside Co. after flash flood; eastbound travel no longer impacted
Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park. Devin Croft captured video […]
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
