Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants ‘vague’ ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state’s restrictions on the procedure.
Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’
ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
Wisconsin DNR announces changes to 2022 hunting season
The Wisconsin DNR has just announced changes to 2022 hunting season. Most notably the new regulations impact open-water waterfowl hunting. Hunters can now do so in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake. Hunters however must remain a minimum of 500 feet from the...
Heroes Among Us
Take a look around your own local community and see if there is a need for helping homeless veterans. The odds are if you live in a city there are veterans who need help finding stable housing and other resources. The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans held their Resource Fair...
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said. The ailing dogs displayed clinical signs suggesting they had parvovirus but had...
Protecting against parvovirus, keeping your furry canines safe
Furry babies, best friends, family members, and the list goes on; when people refer to their sweet four-legged friends. Keeping them safe, protected, healthy, and up-to-date on their medical records is highly recommended. There is a serious illness that has been found in Michigan that has been linked to the...
Fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake
One person is in critical condition and another is reportedly “stable” after a structure fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake near International Falls. That’s according to Koochiching County Officials. Both were taken to the Rainy Lake Medical Center for treatment. The person in critical condition was taken to another medical facility for a higher level of trauma treatment.
