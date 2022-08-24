Delhi man arrested for sexual battery on 8-year-old minor, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content discussing child sexual abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On June 5, 2022, at approximately 9:18 PM, Monroe Police began an investigation on a sexual abuse complaint that involved a juvenile. According to authorities, the incident occurred at a residence on Jasmine Street in Monroe, La.

The investigation revealed that an 8-year-old victim stayed the night with their juvenile friend. On the morning of June 6, 2022, the victim reported to their juvenile friend that 35-year-old Charlie Shane Purvis allegedly engaged in inappropriate activities.

According to authorities, Purvis allegedly carried the victim from the bed of the victim’s friend into the bedroom Purvis shared with his girlfriend. His girlfriend was not home at the time of the incident.

Once in the bedroom, Purvis allegedly performed oral sex on the victim. Purvis then carried the victim back to their friend’s room. After the victim’s friend was informed by the victim of what allegedly took place, the victim’s friend informed their mother.

During the forensic interview, the victim advised authorities on what took place and mentioned that they have been around Purvis on multiple occasions at the residence.

On August 23, 2022, Purvis was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Felony Sexual Battery of a Juvenile.

