Katy Perry Rocks Black Swimsuit On Yacht Trip To Positano With Fiancé Orlando Bloom

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

“California Gurl” in Italy! Katy Perry stunned while going for a swim on Sunday, August 21. The Smile singer, 37, was spotted as she went for a dip with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katy looked beautiful as she floated in the ocean during her stay for the yacht vacation in Positano, Italy.

Katy looked absolutely gorgeous in a black, one-piece bathing suit. Aside from the swimsuit, she rocked a tight necklace with a heart-shaped charm on it, and she also sported a pair of sunglasses. She looked like she was enjoying swimming and floating in the clear water.

Katy stuns in a black bathing suit. (SplashNews.com)

While Katy was beautiful in black, Orlando rocked an all-white outfit. He sported a long-sleeved swim shirt and short swim trunks. The Lord of the Rings star also wore a beige baseball cap. While he sported the shirt for much of the swim, a few other photos showed that he ditched the top to go shirtless on the pool deck for a bit.

Orlando and Katy have been dating since 2016, and they got engaged in 2019. While it’s not clear when they plan to tie the knot, they do have a daughter Daisy, who was born in August 2020. Their little girl will turn 2 on the 26th. Katy opened up about being open to having more kids in a recent interview with People. “I’m a planner. So we’ll see,” she said.

Katy’s Italian vacation came as she took a break from her Las Vegas residency. After wrapping up her latest run on August 13, she’ll get back onstage in October for another run of shows. Even though Katy’s revealed that she’s open to more kids, it doesn’t seem like she’ll grow the family while performing her residency. She opened up about not being able to do the show while pregnant in an April interview with E! News. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly — especially a human,” she said, while speaking about the show and family planning.

