WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Online and social media safety tips for students
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are growing up in a high-tech world, and that comes with some dangers. The American Psychological Association says 94 percent of parents take at least one action to manage a child’s technology use during the school year. It’s important to know who your...
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Calming fears as kids return to class
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many students are returning to school to a pre-pandemic routine and out of virtual learning. That could lead to anxiety for some children. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve have seen an increase in anxiety and depression in our kids and I think COVID had a lot to do with that, and the social isolation and not having a normal routine,” says Dr. Abby Smolcich, a pediatrician with ThedaCare.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tech safety for students
Highs will be seasonable in the upper half of the 70s.
WBAY Green Bay
Hands Across De Pere raising money for families in need
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hands Across De Pere returns Sunday to raise money for families in need. The fundraiser is Sunday, Aug. 29, 3-6 p.m., at the Swan Club at 875 Heritage Rd. There will be music from The Cougars, food, drinks, prizes, 50/50 raffles, and auction items. Raffle...
WNCY
Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
WBAY Green Bay
“Lights on the Fox” boat parade Friday night
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats will float through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club is hosting “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade will make two loops along the Fox River, starting at the...
New playground opens in Fond du Lac
A new obstacle course playground opened at Pier Elementary School in Fond du Lac. The new playground features an obstacle course.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: For the love of a dog
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County boy is overcoming grief with the help of a dog. In Thursday’s Small Towns, we introduce you to Ethan and Sandy in Cooperstown. Sandy is a four-year-old beagle mix rescued from Kentucky. For six weeks this summer, Sandy helped Ethan Schwartz overcome his pain.
WBAY Green Bay
Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area. A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages. No one was hurt. It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says...
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Packing nutritional lunch and snacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueling up for back to school starts with healthy, balanced meals. Ashley Krautkramer is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist with ThedaCare. She says kids have small stomachs and high nutritional needs. They burn through food quickly. Krautkramer recommends children eat...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Dog helps boy overcome grief
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - While they are known as man’s best friend, the relationship between a dog and a child is often magical. Over the course of this summer, a little dog from Manitowoc County had a big job helping a boy she’d never met overcome grief.
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc Lincoln Ships make maiden voyage to Michigan
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - For most high school football teams hitting the road on Friday night’s means hopping on the old yellow bus. Usually that’s the case for the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships, but this week they’re taking a different form of transportation inspired by their mascot. “I...
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
WBAY Green Bay
BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend

WBAY Green Bay
Local fish die-off caused by common bacterial disease, DNR says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bacterial disease is responsible for a fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR announced Friday that fish collected from the waters had severe cases of columnaris. It’s a common and widespread...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
