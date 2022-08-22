ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Online and social media safety tips for students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students are growing up in a high-tech world, and that comes with some dangers. The American Psychological Association says 94 percent of parents take at least one action to manage a child’s technology use during the school year. It’s important to know who your...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Calming fears as kids return to class

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many students are returning to school to a pre-pandemic routine and out of virtual learning. That could lead to anxiety for some children. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve have seen an increase in anxiety and depression in our kids and I think COVID had a lot to do with that, and the social isolation and not having a normal routine,” says Dr. Abby Smolcich, a pediatrician with ThedaCare.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tech safety for students

Fundraiser for families in need. Highs will be seasonable in the upper half of the 70s. The exercise will map out the process for a victim. The noodlin' and jammin' continues Saturday from 1 to 8:30 P.M. in downtown Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Hands Across De Pere raising money for families in need

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hands Across De Pere returns Sunday to raise money for families in need. The fundraiser is Sunday, Aug. 29, 3-6 p.m., at the Swan Club at 875 Heritage Rd. There will be music from The Cougars, food, drinks, prizes, 50/50 raffles, and auction items. Raffle...
DE PERE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
WNCY

Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“Lights on the Fox” boat parade Friday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats will float through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club is hosting “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade will make two loops along the Fox River, starting at the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: For the love of a dog

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County boy is overcoming grief with the help of a dog. In Thursday’s Small Towns, we introduce you to Ethan and Sandy in Cooperstown. Sandy is a four-year-old beagle mix rescued from Kentucky. For six weeks this summer, Sandy helped Ethan Schwartz overcome his pain.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Common Sense#K12
WBAY Green Bay

Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area. A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages. No one was hurt. It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Packing nutritional lunch and snacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fueling up for back to school starts with healthy, balanced meals. Ashley Krautkramer is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist with ThedaCare. She says kids have small stomachs and high nutritional needs. They burn through food quickly. Krautkramer recommends children eat...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Dog helps boy overcome grief

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - While they are known as man’s best friend, the relationship between a dog and a child is often magical. Over the course of this summer, a little dog from Manitowoc County had a big job helping a boy she’d never met overcome grief.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc Lincoln Ships make maiden voyage to Michigan

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - For most high school football teams hitting the road on Friday night’s means hopping on the old yellow bus. Usually that’s the case for the Manitowoc Lincoln Ships, but this week they’re taking a different form of transportation inspired by their mascot. “I...
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BACK 2 SCHOOL: WBAY staff yearbook

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re flashing back to our school days with the Back 2 School Yearbook. Members of our on air and behind-the-scenes staff submitted their favorite childhood photos. Click through the gallery for then and now. BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/. SUBMIT YOUR BACK 2 SCHOOL...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend

Fundraiser for families in need. Keeping kids safe online. The exercise will map out the process for a victim. The noodlin' and jammin' continues Saturday from 1 to 8:30 P.M. in downtown Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local fish die-off caused by common bacterial disease, DNR says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bacterial disease is responsible for a fish die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR announced Friday that fish collected from the waters had severe cases of columnaris. It’s a common and widespread...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy