wtvy.com
Founder of Wiregrass Animal Group receives “Silent Heroes” award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When Stefanie Berry first came to the Wiregrass in 2015, she immediately got involved with other pet rescues. Eventually, she decided to organize her own, Wiregrass Animal Group, also known as “WAG.”. “So I always loved dogs,” Berry explains, “as far as I can remember...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Coffee County Arts Alliance is bringing back performances in a big way!. The Alliance brings art to the community through paintings and live events. The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). President Ken...
wtvy.com
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
wtvy.com
Email details Dothan feeding scandal employee punishment
A six-foot wooden fence will soon go up around the property which will feature playground equipment for children of different ages. A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past.
wtvy.com
Little Red Schoolhouse in Enterprise to get new home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A blast from the past in Enterprise is getting a new home. The Pea River Historical Society’s plans to move the historic Little Red Schoolhouse from its current position off of Boll Weevil Circle to downtown Enterprise are underway. The replica of a colonial schoolhouse...
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
wtvy.com
Southeast Health staff celebrate loving their employer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enjoying where you work can play a big part in your quality of life. Staff at Southeast Health spent their morning celebrating because they love their place of employment. For a second year, Forbes is recognizing Southeast as one of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”. The...
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
wtvy.com
Employers desperate to hire turn to online advertisements
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are over 3,000 job openings in the Dothan area as of August 25. Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. A recent study by the Alabama...
wdhn.com
15-year-long project in the making breaks ground in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dirt was flying into the air as the ground been broken on the Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption Center which is a project that has been 15 years in the making. “I can’t even put into words how awesome this day has been and the...
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
wdhn.com
Sewer line repairs in Dothan Garden District
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will work to repair sewer lines in Dothan’s Garden District. Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor, will begin sewer line and rehabilitation work starting Monday, August 29th, through Friday, September 2nd. The following areas will be under repair. Choctaw...
wtvy.com
Construction begins on downtown Ashford’s new family park
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Construction has started for downtown Ashford’s newest family attraction. Through several partnerships, the city has received over $100,000 to build a park from the ground up. Located on the old First Baptist Church property, the city’s redevelopment authority says the park will be state-of-the-art.
wtvy.com
Dothan’s top tourism guru faces prison in November court date
CEDAR RAPID, IA (WTVY) -Visit Dothan’s President and Chief Executive Officer will be sentenced in November on federal bank fraud charges. Aaron McCreight faces up to 30 years for his role in defrauding an Iowa bank after pleading guilty in January. Then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, McCreight inflated...
Troy Messenger
Free Fishing Day a big success
The City of Brundidge joined the Brundidge Police Department in hosting a free fishing day for the city’s senior citizens at the Brundidge city pond on Monday morning. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said Chief Sam Green and his officers wanted to do something to let the city’s senior citizens know how special they are and how appreciated they are.
Alabama schools searching for milk suppliers ahead of Borden Dairy plant closing in September
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The anticipated closure of Borden Dairy’s production facilities in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi next month has schools across Alabama searching for new milk vendors. More than 100 public school districts, charter schools and government agencies statewide rely on Borden Dairy. Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate is working with the […]
wdhn.com
Two rabid foxes reported in Ozark City limits
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The people of Ozark had quite a scare when chased by two rabid, wild foxes. Earlier this week, Ozark PD received reports of rabid foxes running loose within the Ozark city limits. “Upon arrival, OPD officers found the wild foxes, and they were killed due to...
wtvy.com
Samson Police asking for assistance in locating missing child
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brent Johnson. Brent Michael Johnson, 16, was last seen on August 24, 2022 at around 2:45 PM. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, back and white tennis shoes, and a gray backpack, on North Broad Street in Samson, Alabama.
