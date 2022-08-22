Read full article on original website
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
This week, I added some new “Featured in Photos’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from Hobson Interiors…Adkins Printing…the Henry Co. Museum…and Golden Valley Christian Church. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
Clinton High School Selects New Head Dance Coach
Clinton High School is proud to announce it has selected Andrea Robinson as the next Crimson Girls Dance Coach. Beginning at the age of three, Andrea has had a passion for dance. She began competitive dance at age eight, and has traveled all over the United States for national competitions. She was a member of the Warrensburg High School dance team and went on to become a Mulekicker at UCM, before transferring to Missouri State University for dance.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
Missouri State Fair Ends With High Attendance Numbers
The Missouri State Fair ended its two week run at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia Sunday. Marketing manager for the fair Keri Mergan says it was clearly a big success…“I think so, I think we surpassed last year, which last year came off the 2020 year where we didn’t have the full traditional fair. So last year was a guessing game in how that was going to come out, but numbers look in the positive for this year. Our Carnival was tracking very very well going into our final day Sunday, I haven’t seen those final numbers Sunday coming from the gate as well…but probably surpassing our numbers from 2021.”
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
Grandview woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she dies
A Grandview, Missouri, woman said it has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still there's no headstone.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash
One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Stilwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man who was last seen midnight Thursday
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Heartland Community Theatre’s Monthly Movie Matinee
Heartland Community Theatre is pleased to announce this month’s 4th Sunday monthly movie matinee, is a “Saddle-Up Sunday” event. Please come join us this Sunday, August 28th, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m., for this unique opportunity!!. Our feature presentation is “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch”, which was...
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people, including two teenagers, were hurt Monday night after a pickup truck hit a tractor in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the 700 block of Highway Z around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the pickup truck driven by Albert D. Fike, 65, of Holden, The post Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49
A Harrisonville, Missouri, woman died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County.
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
