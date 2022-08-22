ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

mykdkd.com

Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce

This week, I added some new “Featured in Photos’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from Hobson Interiors…Adkins Printing…the Henry Co. Museum…and Golden Valley Christian Church. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton High School Selects New Head Dance Coach

Clinton High School is proud to announce it has selected Andrea Robinson as the next Crimson Girls Dance Coach. Beginning at the age of three, Andrea has had a passion for dance. She began competitive dance at age eight, and has traveled all over the United States for national competitions. She was a member of the Warrensburg High School dance team and went on to become a Mulekicker at UCM, before transferring to Missouri State University for dance.
CLINTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Missouri State Fair Ends With High Attendance Numbers

The Missouri State Fair ended its two week run at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia Sunday. Marketing manager for the fair Keri Mergan says it was clearly a big success…“I think so, I think we surpassed last year, which last year came off the 2020 year where we didn’t have the full traditional fair. So last year was a guessing game in how that was going to come out, but numbers look in the positive for this year. Our Carnival was tracking very very well going into our final day Sunday, I haven’t seen those final numbers Sunday coming from the gate as well…but probably surpassing our numbers from 2021.”
SEDALIA, MO
City
Clinton, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Person
Craig Thompson
Person
Mike Kehoe
Awesome 92.3

Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash

One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Heartland Community Theatre’s Monthly Movie Matinee

Heartland Community Theatre is pleased to announce this month’s 4th Sunday monthly movie matinee, is a “Saddle-Up Sunday” event. Please come join us this Sunday, August 28th, 2022, starting at 2:00 p.m., for this unique opportunity!!. Our feature presentation is “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch”, which was...
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

