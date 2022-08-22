ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

IndieWire

‘Star Trek’ Cast and Creator’s Ashes Will Be Flown to Space for ‘Graveyard Orbit’

The late stars of “Star Trek: The Original Series” will live long and prosper in space, thanks to a pioneering new mission. After legendary “Star Trek” actress and NASA collaborator Nichelle Nichols died in July 2022 at age 89, memorial spaceflight organization Celestis contacted Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson about her remains being put into orbit. Named after the fictional U.S.S. Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” series that premiered in 1966, Celestis’ “Enterprise” mission involves a rocket named “Vulcan” that will transport Nichols, along with other “Star Trek” co-stars’ ashes, into space, as reported by Universe Today. The launch is scheduled...
NPR

The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds

Emma Donoghue tends to write about people in a tough spot. Her bestselling novel "Room" centered on a mother and her son in a forced imprisonment. In her new novel, "Haven," three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island. They land on a place called the Great Skellig. It's a real island that Donoghue actually boated past several years ago.
NPR

Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
Florida State
NPR

When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when

All summer, NPR's science desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered head to toe with millions of sweat glands. But it wasn't always so. NPR's Pien Huang tells us how human bodies evolved so we could sweat. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Sweating is essential to humans. HEATHER DINGWALL: During...
Anna Kikina
John Herrington
Koichi Wakata
Ari Shapiro
NPR

Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade

A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle. MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
