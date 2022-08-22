Read full article on original website
‘Star Trek’ Cast and Creator’s Ashes Will Be Flown to Space for ‘Graveyard Orbit’
The late stars of “Star Trek: The Original Series” will live long and prosper in space, thanks to a pioneering new mission. After legendary “Star Trek” actress and NASA collaborator Nichelle Nichols died in July 2022 at age 89, memorial spaceflight organization Celestis contacted Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson about her remains being put into orbit. Named after the fictional U.S.S. Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” series that premiered in 1966, Celestis’ “Enterprise” mission involves a rocket named “Vulcan” that will transport Nichols, along with other “Star Trek” co-stars’ ashes, into space, as reported by Universe Today. The launch is scheduled...
NASA plans to launch a huge moon rocket but the price tag may impede its future
Astronauts on the moon - that's what NASA wants to see in just a few years. On Monday, the agency plans to launch a huge moon rocket on its first test flight with no crew aboard. But as NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports, the rocket's big price tag has critics skeptical about its future.
The book 'Haven' is a monastic retreat to an island inhabited only by men and birds
Emma Donoghue tends to write about people in a tough spot. Her bestselling novel "Room" centered on a mother and her son in a forced imprisonment. In her new novel, "Haven," three Irish monks in the Middle Ages choose to live a life of isolation on a rocky island. They land on a place called the Great Skellig. It's a real island that Donoghue actually boated past several years ago.
Former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn wants to collect a mug from each member station
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You can get some pretty cool stuff if you donate to your local NPR station. Just ask NPR's former CEO, Jarl Mohn, who decided to become a member of all 251 member stations around the country. He sent a donation of a thousand bucks to each of them and just asked for a mug in return. He's assembled a massive collection - 210 stations sent him one. He even took a picture with all of them. So, yes, Jarl Mohn has a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION.
Soprano Samuel Mariño embraces high voice; Conflict in the West over Colorado River
Samuel Mariño is a young Venezuelan singer who chose to leave his unusually high voice intact so he could embrace a career in opera and sing soprano arias. Mariño joins us to talk about his gender-defying and groundbreaking new recording. And, Arizona will lose 21% of its river...
Flight delays and poor customer service are at unacceptable levels, Buttigieg says
With millions of Americans preparing to fly over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is urging airlines to step up their game so travelers aren't stranded. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. If you've tried flying anywhere this summer, there's a fair chance your flight was delayed or even...
When did human bodies evolve to sweat? We don't know exactly when
All summer, NPR's science desk has been looking at sweat. Humans are covered head to toe with millions of sweat glands. But it wasn't always so. NPR's Pien Huang tells us how human bodies evolved so we could sweat. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Sweating is essential to humans. HEATHER DINGWALL: During...
As the Colorado River recedes, states which rely on it, struggle to curb demand
Last week, a deadline passed for the seven states that use the Colorado River to get the federal government a regional conservation plan. Some are criticizing the feds lack of enforcement action. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states that rely on it for water and...
Mack Rutherford, 17, becomes the youngest person to fly around the world alone
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. I don't know what you were doing when you were 17, but one 17-year-old just became the youngest person to fly around the world alone. His name is Mack Rutherford. He got his pilot's license when he was just 15. He was born into a family of aviators. His older sister, in fact, has the world record for youngest woman to fly around the world alone. That must have inspired him. He started his trip in Bulgaria and went across 52 countries and five continents. It's MORNING EDITION.
A family looks for answers into why so many of them develop Alzheimer's disease
In some families, Alzheimer's seems inevitable. KAREN DOUTHITT: Your grandmother has it. Your mom has it. Your uncle has it. Your aunts have it. Your cousin has it. I always assumed that I would have it. MARTINEZ: NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on three sisters who wanted to know why Alzheimer's...
After 4 decades in the classroom, a Texas teacher is keeping history alive
Nelva Williamson, a Houston public school history teacher, didn't think she'd end up in the classroom — even though her mom was a teacher. She tells her son about how her love of learning began. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Time now for StoryCorps. Today, we'll hear from a public school...
Texas ranchers struggle as they face the worst drought in over a decade
A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle. MITCH BORDEN, BYLINE: And I'm Mitch Borden in Marfa, Texas. This week, storms have been passing over the state, providing communities with much-needed rain. But that may just be a small reprieve as Texans continue to face the worst drought the state's seen in over a decade. For state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, the severity of the drought is obvious.
