Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 42-year-old woman lying on the ground next to a small SUV in the heart of the Edge District suffering from a gunshot wound in the back.

First responders rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Those on the scene said the suspect was possibly a man she was dating.

Below the apartment building is popular restaurant and club Evelyn & Olive. Damion Hype, one of the business owners, arrived to see the crime scene tape blocking off the business.

“This is very shocking because we have been here for some years now and we have never anything like this happen in this community,” Hype said.

Memphis Police said murders are down 8 percent this year even as officers investigate yet another killing.

“Officers are out doing their job Chief Davis has implemented programs to help tamp down crime and again we have seen a decrease in crime relative to that again we ask anyone if you see something going on out of the ordinary call law enforcement, do the right thing,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said there is no information about who fired the shots or why. We’re told the building does have surveillance cameras which could be helpful.

