Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?

1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Police identify woman struck, killed while walking on Lee's Summit sidewalk
Police have identified a woman that was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking on a sidewalk in Lee's Summit.
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49
A Harrisonville, Missouri, woman died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County.
Another semi tries driving under Independence Avenue Bridge. It didn’t make it.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of large trucks have tried over the years driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they never make it. Friday morning was no exception. The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a...
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Related Investigation
Clinton Police Officers, conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday, 08/25/2022, discovered a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use. The discovery was made after officers detected that the vehicle driver had been consuming marijuana in the vehicle and did not possess a medical marijuana card. Formal charges in the case are expected pending lab results. Other evidence will be considered which may include a possible charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
2 passengers ejected, 1 killed in Belton multi-vehicle crash
Three vehicles crashed in Belton, Missouri, along Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
Platte City Woman Arrested On Drug Charges in Henry County After Wednesday Crash
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Wednesday evening in Henry County hours after an accident on Highway Seven. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:10 Wednesday evening on Highway Seven, at Big Creek Bottoms, as 34-year-old Kathleen M. Derringer drove eastbound. Authorities say...
Stilwell woman hoping to find owner of diamond ring found in vehicle
Kari Johnston found it after she said a thief took her family car on a stealing rampage across the Kansas City area.
Another four-lane milestone in Miami County
LOUISBURG – Gov. Laura Kelly was running a little late for her scheduled appearance at Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25. As it turns out, she was stuck in construction traffic on Kansas Highway 68 between Paola and Louisburg.
