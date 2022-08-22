Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?

Clinton Police Officers, conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday, 08/25/2022, discovered a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use. The discovery was made after officers detected that the vehicle driver had been consuming marijuana in the vehicle and did not possess a medical marijuana card. Formal charges in the case are expected pending lab results. Other evidence will be considered which may include a possible charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute.

CLINTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO