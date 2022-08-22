Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
Jamaica vacation fuels storm over County Clerk
With outrage growing over Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert’s “scheduled” Jamaican vacation, a pair of Shelby County commissioners asked the county’s attorney on Tuesday (Aug. 23) to explore a possible recall vote. Repeating his summerlong refrain that the “citizens deserve better,” commissioner Mark Billingsley added that...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday. This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services. She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
Future county commissioners silent on 'private' meeting with leaders, including Clerk Wanda Halbert
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is still nowhere to be found, days after the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office said she went AWOL. Her office is closed as her staff is getting caught up on a backlog of work. During this time, Halbert was in Jamaica, a decision that’s been heavily criticized by many.
MSCS board member responds to Joris Ray payout; says board members are ‘good stewards’ with budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to seek answers following the resignation of former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. As a huge severance payout awaits the ex-leader, our news outlet has been pressing to find out why he is owed that hefty $480,000 severance package. We learned recently...
actionnews5.com
Staffing shortage also impacting Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system
Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy joined leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union-Tennessee on Thursday to announce reform to Shelby County’s current money bail system. On Thursday, a press conference hosted by the ACLU detailed that after extended negotiations with county officials, judges and criminal-justice advocates, Shelby County will be implementing a complete overhaul […] The post Mulroy, ACLU announce changes to Shelby County’s cash bail system appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
How the bail system is changing for those facing charges in Shelby County courts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is instituting a new bail process for those facing charges, which its creators said will make it “one of the fairest in the nation.”. The Shelby County Commission approved the resolution for the new bail hearing courtroom earlier this month. Read the resolution HERE.
actionnews5.com
TN Gov. Bill Lee’s announces wife diagnosed with cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee tweeted Friday morning that his wife has cancer. Lee and his wife Maria Lee found out that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. Gov. Lee said this was unexpected news and her prognosis is good and it is treatable. “Maria and...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in Memphis activist’s death appointed attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a Whitehaven activist was appointed a public defender Thursday. The two appeared in Shelby County court Friday morning. Shelby County Public Defender Phil Harvey is representing Tifanee Wright, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
Opinion | The Shelby County Clerk’s office needs what it currently does not have: competent leadership | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tone deaf, out of touch, uncaring, lack of empathy: all are terms often used to describe someone holding an important position but just doesn’t get it. And all of them accurately describe embattled Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. I have done at least three commentaries...
Community, MSCS board members reaction after Dr. Ray’s resignation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is relieved of duty, opting to put in a resignation. Memphians are still responding to the decision a day later. “It’s time to move forward. Let’s focus on the children now,” said Memphis Lift Co-Chief of Staff Dianechia Fields....
Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
Collierville Schools faces backlash after LGBTQ+ books pulled from shelves, reviewed
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Collierville Schools responded to backlash after it was reported by the Commercial Appeal that more than 300 books dealing with LGBTQ+ topics were pulled from library shelves and reviewed. While the books are back in the school’s libraries, some students feel betrayed. Salina Shamsuddin, a junior at Collierville High School, co-founded the Tennessee […]
Wanda Halbert may face a recall. How would that work?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Tuesday marks day two of the Shelby County Clerk’s office being closed to catch up on a backlog of work while the county clerk Wanda Halbert vacations in Jamaica. One county commissioner is asking what it will take to remove her from office. Halbert was elected by the people and it seems it […]
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Ray resigns
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray, who was under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies, resigned Tuesday under an agreement with the school board that formally ends the inquiry.At a special meeting Tuesday, the nine-member board approved an agreement that will give Ray a severance package equivalent to 18 months’ salary — about $480,000 — plus some other benefits. All members voted in favor, except for...
Dr. Joris Ray resigns as MSCS superintendent, ending misconduct investigation | Here's what led to the decision, and what's next for the district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, who has held the position since 2019, resigned from the position during a specially-called meeting of the Memphis-Shelby County School Board Tuesday, ending an investigation into his alleged personal misconduct. Eight school board members voted to accept the...
