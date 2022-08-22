Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died. Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away. Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the...
WYTV.com
Murder suspect indicted by grand jury
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a July 31 shooting death on the South Side. John Morgan, 45, is charged with murder for the death of Daniel Peek, 46, who was shot at home in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue.
WYTV.com
Bond set for woman accused of running man over
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
WYTV.com
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting
An arrest has been made in connection to a threat made toward Girard City Schools.
Injuries reported in Canfield crash
Authorities say serious injuries were reported in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Canfield.
Vallourec furnace destroys guns seized by Youngstown Police Department
Guns seized by the police department dating back to 1993 met their maker Thursday: the furnace at Vallourec Steel.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland vandal accused of $1,400 in damages to Convenient Food Mart, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the vandalism suspect accused of causing approximately $1,400 worth of damages at Convenient Food Mart is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspect pushed down displays and a lottery machine at 14302 Puritas Ave. on Aug. 11, according to...
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head at party during game of Russian roulette; 2 arrested and charged
More details have come to light after a party occurred in Jefferson County, Ohio. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Police say that Miller was at a party when a game of Russian roulette broke out while participants were drinking. Officials believe the shooting […]
Man in bed shot and killed: Police
Police found a man who was hit by outside gunfire while lying in bed.
Facial reconstruction unveiled in local cold case
More information was released Thursday about developments in a local 35-year-old cold case.
WYTV.com
Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of someone is facing weapons charges. Leana Jenee Frazier, 29, of Boardman, turned herself in to police following the incident. According to a police report, Frazier...
WYTV.com
National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action. In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning. Besides showing what...
Shooting of child leaves clergy frustrated in Youngstown
Youngstown pastor Lew Macklin with Trinity Baptist Church says the shooting of a six-year-old child on what would have been his first day of school should make the community uncomfortable.
WYTV.com
Swastikas, other graffiti found on Trumbull County road
VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again. Timothy May was heading down Beach Smith Road on August 15 when something caught his eye. It was three-quarters of a mile away from his house, but he stopped to check it out.
WYTV.com
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township. According to a police report, officers were called to the 7300 block of Salinas Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a man and a woman who were involved in the fight were there, as well as a relative of the woman and a baby.
cleveland19.com
Euclid gas station employee robbed at gunpoint
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint. According to Euclid police, the masked man robbed the Speedway employee on Euclid Avenue on Aug. 11. The suspect is only described as a Black man, about 18-25 years old,...
WYTV.com
6-year-old boy shot on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) — Police say a 6-year-old wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on the South Side is in stable but guarded condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The child was in the living room of a home in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue at...
Video: Adults charged after large fight at 1-year-old’s birthday party
Euclid police charged three adult females following a large melee at a birthday party for a one-year-old girl.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
