Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died. Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away. Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Murder suspect indicted by grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a July 31 shooting death on the South Side. John Morgan, 45, is charged with murder for the death of Daniel Peek, 46, who was shot at home in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue.
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Bond set for woman accused of running man over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Austintown, OH
Austintown, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
#Drive By Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WYTV.com

Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of someone is facing weapons charges. Leana Jenee Frazier, 29, of Boardman, turned herself in to police following the incident. According to a police report, Frazier...
Public Safety
WYTV.com

National Police K-9 Day celebrated in New Middletown

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local youngsters got a first-hand look at a police K-9 in action. In observance of National Police K-9 Day, Springfield Township Officer Glenn Corey and his four-legged partner Havoc stopped at the Public Library branch in New Middletown Friday morning. Besides showing what...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Swastikas, other graffiti found on Trumbull County road

VERNON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Vernon Township man hopes that whoever vandalized the street he lives on thinks twice before he or she does it again. Timothy May was heading down Beach Smith Road on August 15 when something caught his eye. It was three-quarters of a mile away from his house, but he stopped to check it out.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township. According to a police report, officers were called to the 7300 block of Salinas Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a man and a woman who were involved in the fight were there, as well as a relative of the woman and a baby.
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid gas station employee robbed at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint. According to Euclid police, the masked man robbed the Speedway employee on Euclid Avenue on Aug. 11. The suspect is only described as a Black man, about 18-25 years old,...
EUCLID, OH
WYTV.com

6-year-old boy shot on Youngstown’s South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) — Police say a 6-year-old wounded in a shooting early Wednesday morning on the South Side is in stable but guarded condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The child was in the living room of a home in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

