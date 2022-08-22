ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus.

According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.

Randy and Bradley were shot and killed by officers.

Officers were called to search the property and seize Randy Wilhelm and all guns on the property before the shooting took place.

BCI has continued the search and found more than 1,000 guns and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the property.

The guns are primarily sporting shotguns and hunting caliber rifles. Most of the ammunition is target ammunition for trapshooting, according to BCI.

BCI said they are continuing to investigate the shooting but once it is complete investigative documents will be released to the public.

So far this year, BCI said they have been asked to investigate 40 shootings involving officers in Ohio.

©2022 Cox Media Group

