Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game. This comes after fighting incidents at a scrimmage game. All bags brought into games needs to be clear plastic, vinyl or an EVA-type of bag. K-8 students must be accompanied by...
WALB 10
Player of the Week: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each week we will highlight a player that showed out on the field and led there team to victory. Our week 1 Orthopaedic Associates Player of the Week is Charlie Pace of the Colquitt County Packers. Pace showed out in their first game against Deerfield Beach.
WALB 10
Week 2: Friday night football games, final scores
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longstanding rivalry is in full bloom once again for the City of Roses. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket is set to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in the Locker Room Report’s “Game of the Week.”. The Rose City Rivalry dates back to...
WALB 10
Week 1 Play of the Week: Dougherty High’s Jacob Stallworth Leaps Over Defender For The Touchdown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night we kicked off the High School football season and what a night it was. We saw blowouts, close games, rivalries, and we are just getting started. This week’s top play goes to Dougherty High running back Jacob Stallworth. Stallworth, makes a move to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 1 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace. In the Packer’s win over Deerfield Beach, Pace rushed for 185 yards and had two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his adjustment to a new head coach, playing with his brother, how he decided on Georgia State and more!
Albany, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maclay School football team will have a game with Deerfield-Windsor School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team
The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
Americus Times-Recorder
Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
South Georgia Tech officials talk loan forgiveness
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Following the loan forgiveness announcement this week, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) officials said it’s important to consider other options besides taking out loans for further education. There are other forms of getting an education from either a traditional four-year school or even a technical...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
WALB 10
Phoebe, Albany Tech learning community project on hold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction on the Phoebe and Albany Technical College Living and Learning Community is on hold. This comes as the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) filed an appeal in the Dougherty County Superior Court. The project will be on pause until a superior judge makes a ruling. The...
71-Year-Old Robert Edward Redding Killed In A Car Crash On Highway 280 (Preston, GA)
Officials responded to a Monday afternoon car crash on Highway 280 in Webster County that claimed a Cedartown man’s life. According to the officials, the victim was identified as 71-year-old Robert Edward Redding, who was killed at mile marker 5. -Advertisement - Continue Reading Below. The bridge was shut...
wfxl.com
Thomasville police need community help to locate missing boy
The Thomasville Police Department needs help from the community to locate Jordan Howard. Police say that he is in the company of Desharoah Tim. The two were last seen walking in the area of N. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Gribben St. at 9:45 p.m. on August 25, according to law enforcement.
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie earns ‘Downtown of the Year’ award
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie was recently awarded the Georgia Downtown of the year award. Every good downtown starts with a great centerpiece and Moultrie has just that. The Colquitt County Courthouse was once voted the prettiest courthouse in the state but it’s what Moultrie has done around the courthouse...
WALB 10
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Albany double homicide has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, according to Albany Police Department (APD). At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an...
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
Comments / 0