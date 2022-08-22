Read full article on original website
We are reaching the end of another season of Bike Night. This is our 9th Annual year Bike Night, our first Wednesday was way back on June 1st, and if you drove past Sickies Garage Burgers And Brew every week I'm sure you saw the huge crowds out in the parking lot - beautiful bikes, happy people enjoying each other's company. This is my third year co-hosting it, and I won't lie to you, some days it's a real grind - we are out there when it's sometimes close to 100 degrees, setting up the equipment around 4:00 p m, then breaking everything down after 9:00 pm can be quite taxing. There is one person and one person only who has been through our whole 9-year run, if you are a regular, then you know right away who I'm talking about. He shows up early, walks around making sure all of our sponsors are set up, wears his Bike Night t-shirt with pride, and has a smile that stretches all the way to Minot, and not ONCE in the 41 Bike Nights that I've done, have I ever seen his attitude waver. He does all of that for free, a labor of love. His name is Luke Weinberg, he's 33 years old, and he is an extremely special guy.
