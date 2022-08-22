ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, ND

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 The Walleye

Bike Night’s Gift To BisMan – Luke Weinberg

We are reaching the end of another season of Bike Night. This is our 9th Annual year Bike Night, our first Wednesday was way back on June 1st, and if you drove past Sickies Garage Burgers And Brew every week I'm sure you saw the huge crowds out in the parking lot - beautiful bikes, happy people enjoying each other's company. This is my third year co-hosting it, and I won't lie to you, some days it's a real grind - we are out there when it's sometimes close to 100 degrees, setting up the equipment around 4:00 p m, then breaking everything down after 9:00 pm can be quite taxing. There is one person and one person only who has been through our whole 9-year run, if you are a regular, then you know right away who I'm talking about. He shows up early, walks around making sure all of our sponsors are set up, wears his Bike Night t-shirt with pride, and has a smile that stretches all the way to Minot, and not ONCE in the 41 Bike Nights that I've done, have I ever seen his attitude waver. He does all of that for free, a labor of love. His name is Luke Weinberg, he's 33 years old, and he is an extremely special guy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carson, ND
96.5 The Walleye

ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner

North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Local Life#Car Show#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Rods#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
96.5 The Walleye

Morton Mandan Public Library To Open On Monday

Before they open the doors they better get those books up on some shelves. Up on their brand new shelves! You can actually buy the old shelves this Saturday August 27 but more on that later. Let's discuss what's happening Monday August 29th! After nearly two years of construction, the Morton Mandan Public Library will be opening their doors.
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy