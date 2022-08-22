Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NJ jury selection reforms begin in September with pilot program
New Jersey is launching a pilot program, in select counties, that will largely shift the way a prospective jury pool is whittled down before the start of a trial. With the program that starts on Sept. 1 in Middlesex, Bergen, and Camden counties, attorneys will have the option to lead the questioning of potential jurors, instead of letting the show be run by the judge that's presiding over the case.
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Hudson County Must Change
The other day we listened to an interview with Nancy Solomon on NPR, during which she discussed the Amy DeGise traffic case and what it says about politics in New Jersey, specifically in Hudson County. She spoke about the way “the machine” is formed and preserved – getting “the line” on primary day is essential – and how it influences where and how money is spent in Hudson County; it therefore behooves local politicians to stay in the good graces of those who control the levers of power.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
The 2022 Hoboken Italian Festival Is Happening in September
The Hoboken Italian Festival — also known as the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri — is back this year at its waterfront location. The 2022 festival will be complete with delicious eats, entertainment, and more, as well as fireworks and a procession. Read on to learn more about this highly anticipated event happening on Sintra Drive in September.
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
Fulop agrees with Murphy on Jersey City’s Amy DeGise: ‘Let the court system play it out’
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop agrees with Gov. Phil Murphy (D) regarding Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run, stating “let the court system play it out” during an interview this morning. “Look, I think I’ve been pretty clear: there’s no reason you should ever leave the scene of an...
Fired Investment Banker from Jersey City Arrested for Cyberstalking
NEWARK, N.J. – A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County, New Jersey, for cyberstalking former bank colleagues, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind is scheduled to appear by...
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Prosper captured in New Jersey
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Prosper police announced Friday afternoon that a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend on August 24 has been captured in New Jersey.Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 56, is accused of shooting his girlfriend several times in her driveway on Wednesday morning. The woman was injured, but survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital.After investigating, police determined that Sharlow was the only suspect, but he was nowhere to be found. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident by police in Bergen County, New Jersey. Police said that before the shooting, Sharlow had rented a car used to commit the crime and then escaped to New York City. Prosper police worked with several different agencies including the Texas Rangers and law enforcement agents in New York and New Jersey to capture Sharlow. Just before 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sharlow was arrested on I-95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. He's currently being held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition.
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
Eisai cuts the ribbon on its new Nutley headquarters
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NUTLEY, NJ — Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co. Ltd., announced Aug. 18 the official grand opening of its new headquarters, the Eisai US hhceco Center, on the ON3 campus in Nutley. The center’s name comes from the combination of the “human health care” philosophy, along with a focus on “ecosystem.” The center is expected to expand the diverse and powerful life sciences community in New Jersey, bringing a dedicated commitment to addressing pressing medical challenges in cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
Adventure Seekers: The World’s Largest Go-Kart Track is Coming to Edison, NJ
This literally looks like something out of a video game. Buckle up, New Jersey; something really cool is headed our way this Fall!. One of the things I love most about living in New Jersey is all of the entertaining stuff we have to do here. We've got beaches, ice skating rinks, roller rinks, Top Golf, amusement parks - the list goes on and on.
