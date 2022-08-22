PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Prosper police announced Friday afternoon that a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend on August 24 has been captured in New Jersey.Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 56, is accused of shooting his girlfriend several times in her driveway on Wednesday morning. The woman was injured, but survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital.After investigating, police determined that Sharlow was the only suspect, but he was nowhere to be found. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident by police in Bergen County, New Jersey. Police said that before the shooting, Sharlow had rented a car used to commit the crime and then escaped to New York City. Prosper police worked with several different agencies including the Texas Rangers and law enforcement agents in New York and New Jersey to capture Sharlow. Just before 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sharlow was arrested on I-95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. He's currently being held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition.

