dakotanewsnow.com
Karl Rove headlining 41st annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor of President George W. Bush, is set to headline the 41st annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser in Sioux Falls this November. Rove, a weekly columnist for the Wall...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
dakotanewsnow.com
League of Women Voters urge support of Amendment D, expanding Medicaid
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced in a press release that the League of Women Voters of South Dakota supports the passage of Amendment D this November. “The League...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mixed reactions to student loan forgiveness plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden Delivered on his campaign promise Wednesday, announcing $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness for anyone making less than $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for those in the same pay range who received Pell Grants. The announcement is receiving a mixed...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Brookings welcomes new police chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings community held a public meet and greet session today to introduce their new police chief, Michael Drake. Drake is originally from New York, and he says he is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the community. “When you take over a leadership...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 23rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Volleyball season got underway Tuesday night and we have highlights from O’Gorman, Lincoln and Jefferson. The Washington and Lincoln boys tangled in soccer at Yankton Trails. Griffin Wilde is a big weapon for Jefferson football and the Canaries hosted Sioux City again at the Birdcage.
Eman Miller: The Sioux Falls skating phenom
If you've lived in the Sioux Falls area over the past four years or so, you've probably seen a young man dazzling people around town with his smooth skating.
dakotanewsnow.com
News Anchor Brian Allen celebrates 15 years at KSFY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now evening news anchor Brian Allen is celebrating a big milestone: 15 years at the KSFY anchor desk!. We caught up with a few of Brian’s former and current colleagues who offered their congratulations and well wishes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society residents visit Veterans’ Memorial Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Independent living residents from Good Samaritan Society - Prairie Creek had a special day on Thursday. More than a dozen seniors made their way to Veterans’ Memorial Park in Sioux Falls. Staff said it was extra special as many of them have family members currently serving or that has served.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
KELOLAND TV
The dangers of farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning. While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start. ”What better way...
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
dakotanewsnow.com
Special report: Kids and teachers excited for the first day of school in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls public schools are back in session and kids and teachers are excited to get back to the classroom. As kids return to the classroom, teachers like Sue Hodne say the first day can be one of the best of the whole school year.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU students excited to be back on campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND are heading back to class today at South Dakota’s Public Universities, including South Dakota State University. Living on campus, seeing friends again and attending sporting events are just a few of many things students are looking forward to this school year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls officers try to coax intruder off roof of unoccupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
dakotanewsnow.com
DCI report says officers justified in returning fire on Aug. 9
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting earlier this month. According to police reports, on Aug. 9, 2022, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force officers witnessed a Pontiac Bonneville containing four...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg and SF Christian gets sweeps in Thursday night volleyball
BRANDON and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We had a grat match-up Thursday night in Brandon where the 3rd-ranked Lynx in Class “AA” host the #4 Tigers of Harrisburg. And it was the visiting team that came out on top 3-0. Same result in Tea where the #1...
