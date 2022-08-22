ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WSMV

Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Melissa Collins, an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, known for her engaging and innovative STEM initiatives, was named the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the Department of Education's annual Excellence in Education celebration. According to a release, Dr. Collins, a second-grade teacher at...
TENNESSEE STATE
tri-statedefender.com

Jamaica vacation fuels storm over County Clerk

With outrage growing over Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert’s “scheduled” Jamaican vacation, a pair of Shelby County commissioners asked the county’s attorney on Tuesday (Aug. 23) to explore a possible recall vote. Repeating his summerlong refrain that the “citizens deserve better,” commissioner Mark Billingsley added that...
actionnews5.com

Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

City leaders create action plan against Memphis crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city leaders are creating an action plan to combat crime throughout the city of Memphis and they are starting with parents. In a matter of weeks, at least six teens have been charged with violent crimes. The most recent was a shootout outside of Methodist Hospital in Raleigh, leaving six people injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville Schools faces backlash after LGBTQ+ books pulled from shelves, reviewed

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Collierville Schools responded to backlash after it was reported by the Commercial Appeal that more than 300 books dealing with LGBTQ+ topics were pulled from library shelves and reviewed. While the books are back in the school’s libraries, some students feel betrayed. Salina Shamsuddin, a junior at Collierville High School, co-founded the Tennessee […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Life Protection Act, widely called Tennessee’s “trigger law,” goes into effect Thursday-- banning abortions across the state. Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Wednesday and re-affirmed his support of the new law. “I think the most important thing is that we...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Staffing shortage also impacting Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Ray resigns

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray, who was under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies, resigned Tuesday under an agreement with the school board that formally ends the inquiry.At a special meeting Tuesday, the nine-member board approved an agreement that will give Ray a severance package equivalent to 18 months’ salary — about $480,000 — plus some other benefits. All members voted in favor, except for...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Meet the CME Church’s new first district presiding bishop

Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. comes to Memphis and the CME Church’s First Episcopal District at a pivotal time in politics and in history. “I have come here knowing who Memphis is and what Memphis means,” said Thomas. “I come from a family of social activism. My mother was Ms. Minnie Thomas Brown. She had us in mass meetings and marches down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oh, I know what coming to Memphis means.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday. This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services. She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
