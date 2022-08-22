SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is still nowhere to be found, days after the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office said she went AWOL. Her office is closed as her staff is getting caught up on a backlog of work. During this time, Halbert was in Jamaica, a decision that’s been heavily criticized by many.

