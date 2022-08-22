Read full article on original website
WSMV
Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
'This is a local matter' | Tennessee Comptroller says he will not take over Shelby County Clerk's Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid weeks of controversies surrounding Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert - including taking a vacaction while her office closed to do much-needed catch up work on new license plate orders - Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement Friday his office will not be pursuing a takeover of the Shelby County Clerk's Office.
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
actionnews5.com
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
Future county commissioners silent on 'private' meeting with leaders, including Clerk Wanda Halbert
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is still nowhere to be found, days after the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office said she went AWOL. Her office is closed as her staff is getting caught up on a backlog of work. During this time, Halbert was in Jamaica, a decision that’s been heavily criticized by many.
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Melissa Collins, an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, known for her engaging and innovative STEM initiatives, was named the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the Department of Education's annual Excellence in Education celebration. According to a release, Dr. Collins, a second-grade teacher at...
MSCS board member responds to Joris Ray payout; says board members are ‘good stewards’ with budget
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to seek answers following the resignation of former Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. As a huge severance payout awaits the ex-leader, our news outlet has been pressing to find out why he is owed that hefty $480,000 severance package. We learned recently...
tri-statedefender.com
Jamaica vacation fuels storm over County Clerk
With outrage growing over Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert’s “scheduled” Jamaican vacation, a pair of Shelby County commissioners asked the county’s attorney on Tuesday (Aug. 23) to explore a possible recall vote. Repeating his summerlong refrain that the “citizens deserve better,” commissioner Mark Billingsley added that...
City won't get involved in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks Partnership, says mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday the City of Memphis would not intervene in the dispute between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. In a statement sent to ABC24, Mayor Strickland said, “Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and...
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials. Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.
Community, MSCS board members reaction after Dr. Ray’s resignation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is relieved of duty, opting to put in a resignation. Memphians are still responding to the decision a day later. “It’s time to move forward. Let’s focus on the children now,” said Memphis Lift Co-Chief of Staff Dianechia Fields....
localmemphis.com
City leaders create action plan against Memphis crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city leaders are creating an action plan to combat crime throughout the city of Memphis and they are starting with parents. In a matter of weeks, at least six teens have been charged with violent crimes. The most recent was a shootout outside of Methodist Hospital in Raleigh, leaving six people injured.
Collierville Schools faces backlash after LGBTQ+ books pulled from shelves, reviewed
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Collierville Schools responded to backlash after it was reported by the Commercial Appeal that more than 300 books dealing with LGBTQ+ topics were pulled from library shelves and reviewed. While the books are back in the school’s libraries, some students feel betrayed. Salina Shamsuddin, a junior at Collierville High School, co-founded the Tennessee […]
actionnews5.com
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Human Life Protection Act, widely called Tennessee’s “trigger law,” goes into effect Thursday-- banning abortions across the state. Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis Wednesday and re-affirmed his support of the new law. “I think the most important thing is that we...
actionnews5.com
Staffing shortage also impacting Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is short-handed as staffers work to reduce a backlog on dealer tags, business licenses, and more. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been vocal in the past about staffing issues in her office. On Wednesday, Shelby County Human Resources say...
How the bail system is changing for those facing charges in Shelby County courts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is instituting a new bail process for those facing charges, which its creators said will make it “one of the fairest in the nation.”. The Shelby County Commission approved the resolution for the new bail hearing courtroom earlier this month. Read the resolution HERE.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Ray resigns
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray, who was under investigation over claims that he abused his power and violated district policies, resigned Tuesday under an agreement with the school board that formally ends the inquiry.At a special meeting Tuesday, the nine-member board approved an agreement that will give Ray a severance package equivalent to 18 months’ salary — about $480,000 — plus some other benefits. All members voted in favor, except for...
tri-statedefender.com
Meet the CME Church’s new first district presiding bishop
Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. comes to Memphis and the CME Church’s First Episcopal District at a pivotal time in politics and in history. “I have come here knowing who Memphis is and what Memphis means,” said Thomas. “I come from a family of social activism. My mother was Ms. Minnie Thomas Brown. She had us in mass meetings and marches down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oh, I know what coming to Memphis means.”
actionnews5.com
Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday. This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services. She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her...
WATN Local Memphis
