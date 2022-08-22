Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Students in action
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Nazareth freshmen in action. Freshmen at Nazareth College are starting the semester strong with a community service project. Student visited dozens of local businesses and non-profits. They did some landscaping and gardening around the Verona Street Animal Society Shelter, and cleaned...
13 WHAM
Graduation ceremony for kids with special health care needs in Rochester
Brighton, N.Y. — Celebrating the start of a new chapter for many young children in the area. Daystar Kids hosted its annual "Rising Stars" graduation ceremony for 18 kids, who will be joining their peers in new schools across the community this year. The program is the only specialized...
13 WHAM
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: cool treats for a good cause
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on cool treats to cool off from the summer heat. The courtyard by Marriott Rochester downtown today hosted Root Beer Float Day, inviting people to stop by for a float and to play some games outside. Money raised will be donated to...
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
13 WHAM
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
13 WHAM
New center doubles enrollment for nursing students amid healthcare shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — There is a demand for more nurses and a new state of the art center is here to help meet that demand. A donation from the Sands family is going to make that possible on one area campus. Finger Lakes community college accepts 80 students into...
13 WHAM
Drought impacts on Rochester farmers
Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
13 WHAM
A day for the dogs
Rochester, N.Y. — Every dog has its day - and that day is Friday, Aug. 26. There's a day dedicated for just about everything, so why not our best friends?. Don't worry, cat lovers. Furry felines get their due on Oct. 29. Share portraits of your pets with us...
13 WHAM
RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
13 WHAM
Monroe County wants you to recycle summer items
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's ecopark is accepting propane tanks, pool chemicals, air conditioners, and other equipment. The goal is to get potentially toxic and hazardous materials properly disposed of, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "We are asking the community to take advantage of this ecopark," he...
13 WHAM
Rochester Rotary Sunshine Club celebrates 100 years with a corn maze at Wickham Farms
Penfield, N.Y. — An a-maze-ing event at Wickham farms. The corn maze season is kicking off this year commemorating the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Club's 100th anniversary at Wickham Farms in Penfield. "No matter what your level of physical activity is- you can have fun on our farm and it's...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
13 WHAM
Backpack drive helps kids going back to school
Rochester, N.Y. — Families typically spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies to make sure kids are ready for classes in the fall. For some families, that burden was eased Wednesday. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) hosted a school supply distribution for Rochester families. Kids...
13 WHAM
Lactation room installed at Monroe County Hall of Justice
Rochester, N.Y. — The Seventh Judicial District is trying to better meet the needs of women who breastfeed. The new lactation room was unveiled Thursday by Administrative Judge William Taylor and the district's Gender Fairness Committee at the Monroe County Hall of Justice. The court is making "every effort"...
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
13 WHAM
Family of injured construction worker wants people to slow down
Bernie Fischer, a construction worker from Livingston County, has spent the last several weeks in the hospital after he was struck on the job. He was flagging traffic for an asphalt company on Rochester Rd. in Lakeville on August 4 when authorities said he was hit by an 81-year-old driver, who told deputies at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, he didn't see him.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
