ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Students in action

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Nazareth freshmen in action. Freshmen at Nazareth College are starting the semester strong with a community service project. Student visited dozens of local businesses and non-profits. They did some landscaping and gardening around the Verona Street Animal Society Shelter, and cleaned...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: cool treats for a good cause

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on cool treats to cool off from the summer heat. The courtyard by Marriott Rochester downtown today hosted Root Beer Float Day, inviting people to stop by for a float and to play some games outside. Money raised will be donated to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Linus Influenza#Flu Shot#Disease Control#Foodsafety#General Health#Diseases
13 WHAM

Drought impacts on Rochester farmers

Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A day for the dogs

Rochester, N.Y. — Every dog has its day - and that day is Friday, Aug. 26. There's a day dedicated for just about everything, so why not our best friends?. Don't worry, cat lovers. Furry felines get their due on Oct. 29. Share portraits of your pets with us...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating early-morning shooting, crash

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred near Strong Memorial Hospital overnight. Police say a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 1:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound. They say the victim was uncooperative and offered different, and ultimately false, information about where he had been shot. Police determined that it happened on Mount Hope Avenue near Lattimore Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
13 WHAM

Monroe County wants you to recycle summer items

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's ecopark is accepting propane tanks, pool chemicals, air conditioners, and other equipment. The goal is to get potentially toxic and hazardous materials properly disposed of, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "We are asking the community to take advantage of this ecopark," he...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Bar-Bill still coming to the bay?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something new by Irondequoit Bay, right along Empire Boulevard at the old MacGregor’s location. There was a lot of excitement about what was moving in but it’s not here yet. Paul reached out to me: “Is there anything...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Backpack drive helps kids going back to school

Rochester, N.Y. — Families typically spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies to make sure kids are ready for classes in the fall. For some families, that burden was eased Wednesday. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) hosted a school supply distribution for Rochester families. Kids...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Lactation room installed at Monroe County Hall of Justice

Rochester, N.Y. — The Seventh Judicial District is trying to better meet the needs of women who breastfeed. The new lactation room was unveiled Thursday by Administrative Judge William Taylor and the district's Gender Fairness Committee at the Monroe County Hall of Justice. The court is making "every effort"...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Family of injured construction worker wants people to slow down

Bernie Fischer, a construction worker from Livingston County, has spent the last several weeks in the hospital after he was struck on the job. He was flagging traffic for an asphalt company on Rochester Rd. in Lakeville on August 4 when authorities said he was hit by an 81-year-old driver, who told deputies at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, he didn't see him.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy