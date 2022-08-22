ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 25, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 25, 2022:. Months after a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet, the Metro Council is considering an ordinance that will force landlords to increase security at their rental properties. The family of Devin Page Jr. had just moved in weeks before he was killed and they believe his death could have been avoided. Perry Robinson spoke to the family and explains how this could affect some of you at home. CLICK HERE for more.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 17th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 17th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO) A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. Former LSU student slams LSU, other La. universities for sexual assault mishandlings. A woman who says LSU...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosewood#Gas Leak#New Baton Rouge#Ascension Parish Council#Dwi#State#Louisiana State Police#Dcfs
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
WAFB

Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, August 26, on Sandhill Court. According to SGFD, when they arrived to the home a fire was showing from the front of the garage area. The crew reportedly arrived and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
WAFB.com

Central Police searching for driver responsible for crashing into front gate

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
GEISMAR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy