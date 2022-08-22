Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
WAFB.com
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 25, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 25, 2022:. Months after a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet, the Metro Council is considering an ordinance that will force landlords to increase security at their rental properties. The family of Devin Page Jr. had just moved in weeks before he was killed and they believe his death could have been avoided. Perry Robinson spoke to the family and explains how this could affect some of you at home. CLICK HERE for more.
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers
Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on August 25, 2022, that Detectives arrested Dominick Moore, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moore is suspected of being involved in the August 10,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating shooting on N. 17th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 17th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
WAFB.com
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO) A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. Former LSU student slams LSU, other La. universities for sexual assault mishandlings. A woman who says LSU...
wbrz.com
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was reportedly shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that the victim was...
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, August 26, on Sandhill Court. According to SGFD, when they arrived to the home a fire was showing from the front of the garage area. The crew reportedly arrived and...
wbrz.com
LSU investigating another attempted kidnapping on campus; food delivery driver suspected in overnight attack
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a person who was nearly kidnapped by a food delivery driver sometime Thursday night, the latest in a rash of crimes marring the school's first week of classes. LSU released a statement Friday morning saying the crime happened outside Acadian Hall. The...
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl is being praised by the Baton Rouge Fire Department for her “bravery and quick action.”. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 24, BRFD stated Stafford Rose was with family and friends when someone began to experience a medical emergency. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFB.com
Central Police searching for driver responsible for crashing into front gate
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One dead, four injured in St. Helena shooting overnight
ST. HELENA PARISH - Five people were shot, one fatally, during a shooting at a convenience store in St. Helena Parish. Joe Chaney, chief of operations for the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Last Stop Money Mart in Greensburg. Chaney...
wbrz.com
City-Parish pays out more than $175K in settlements for civil lawsuits
BATON ROUGE - In 2020, body cam video from a Baton Rouge police officer showed the unlawful strip search of a 16-year-old. The city ultimately settled with the family for $35,000. The person who released the video, the 16-year-old's lawyer, could also be getting a big payout. Thomas Frampton was...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives arrest Geismar man on indecent behavior with juvenile charge
Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Geismar man following an investigation into alleged lewd acts involving a 15-year-old juvenile. According to a news release, 26-year-old David Williams was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Detectives reported interviewing a 15-year-old male Aug. 22 who advised...
Lafayette Grand Jury returns indictments on 3 murder cases
Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.
Comments / 0