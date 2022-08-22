ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Storms on the way Friday afternoon

A couple heavy downpours moved through the Rochester area overnight, and more can be expected through the area Friday afternoon. A cold front back to the west will move across the region Friday, sparking occasional showers and storms in the morning and scattered storms through the afternoon. This frontal passage will also bring breezy conditions at times.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Small chance for some showers today

Drought relief has been the theme throughout the week, and there is a small chance for some additional help Thursday afternoon. After a mainly sunny and dry start, a lake breeze will kick up off Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, initiating convergence over Western New York and parts of the Finger Lakes. With a slight increase in moisture in the atmosphere, a few showers will be possible across the area in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more

GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Beautiful weather today, with more heat on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After starting off with some clearing, and a few areas of fog this morning. Sunshine will stick around for much of the day. It will be a warm afternoon, but not too hot. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Tonight's weather will be pleasant as well....
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Drought impacts on Rochester farmers

Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Friday front sends us storms and cooler air

As expected, a few showers and rumbles developed this afternoon along a few lake breeze boundaries. These showers will fade along with the sunshine this evening. Friday morning a cold front will be knocking on the door and with it more showers and storms are possible. Expect most of the activity to be around through mid afternoon West and toward evening in towns East of the Finger Lakes.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Mark Mclean
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: cool treats for a good cause

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on cool treats to cool off from the summer heat. The courtyard by Marriott Rochester downtown today hosted Root Beer Float Day, inviting people to stop by for a float and to play some games outside. Money raised will be donated to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
#New England#Wny#Eastern New York
newyorkupstate.com

Western NY waterfall named the best outdoor activity to do in the state

Upstate New York has a wide variety of fun activities to get outdoors in every season from hiking to boating to leaf peeping, but one spot in Western New York has been named the best in the state by travel website, TripAdvisor. Mighty Niagara Falls was ranked the must do...
TRAVEL
NewsChannel 36

NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?

Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
GEDDES, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Fun in the sun

Webster, N.Y. — The Maplewood Nursing Home hosted a summer carnival for the first time in three years Wednesday. It featured classics like ring toss, carnival-themed decorations and snacks, and - a big draw for many - a dunk tank. "It looks like it’s gonna be fun," Mary DiPaolo,...
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews: ‘Forged in Fire’ judge Doug Marcaida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doug Marcaida has become known by millions for his catch phrase, “This blade will KEAL!” By that he means Keep Everyone Alive. He says it regularly as a judge on the History Channel show, ‘Forged in Fire,’ in which contestants make bladed weapons. Marcaida was born and raised in the Philippines, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
talkerofthetown.com

Preparing for the Really big show: “Let’s Not Miss It”

I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.
ROCHESTER, NY

