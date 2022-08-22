Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Storms on the way Friday afternoon
A couple heavy downpours moved through the Rochester area overnight, and more can be expected through the area Friday afternoon. A cold front back to the west will move across the region Friday, sparking occasional showers and storms in the morning and scattered storms through the afternoon. This frontal passage will also bring breezy conditions at times.
13 WHAM
Small chance for some showers today
Drought relief has been the theme throughout the week, and there is a small chance for some additional help Thursday afternoon. After a mainly sunny and dry start, a lake breeze will kick up off Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, initiating convergence over Western New York and parts of the Finger Lakes. With a slight increase in moisture in the atmosphere, a few showers will be possible across the area in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
13 WHAM
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more
GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
13 WHAM
Beautiful weather today, with more heat on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After starting off with some clearing, and a few areas of fog this morning. Sunshine will stick around for much of the day. It will be a warm afternoon, but not too hot. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Tonight's weather will be pleasant as well....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Drought impacts on Rochester farmers
Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
13 WHAM
Friday front sends us storms and cooler air
As expected, a few showers and rumbles developed this afternoon along a few lake breeze boundaries. These showers will fade along with the sunshine this evening. Friday morning a cold front will be knocking on the door and with it more showers and storms are possible. Expect most of the activity to be around through mid afternoon West and toward evening in towns East of the Finger Lakes.
Rochester Rundown: Racism denial, election results, new brewery in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: cool treats for a good cause
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on cool treats to cool off from the summer heat. The courtyard by Marriott Rochester downtown today hosted Root Beer Float Day, inviting people to stop by for a float and to play some games outside. Money raised will be donated to...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkupstate.com
Western NY waterfall named the best outdoor activity to do in the state
Upstate New York has a wide variety of fun activities to get outdoors in every season from hiking to boating to leaf peeping, but one spot in Western New York has been named the best in the state by travel website, TripAdvisor. Mighty Niagara Falls was ranked the must do...
NewsChannel 36
NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?
Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
Top 5 Destinations You Can Fly To Nonstop From Buffalo
As summer begins to wind down in Western New York, a lot of things will start changing over the next few months. We've already been fighting the pumpkin spice epidemic that started in August. Plus now that football season is here, that means fall is right around the corner. Once...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Fun in the sun
Webster, N.Y. — The Maplewood Nursing Home hosted a summer carnival for the first time in three years Wednesday. It featured classics like ring toss, carnival-themed decorations and snacks, and - a big draw for many - a dunk tank. "It looks like it’s gonna be fun," Mary DiPaolo,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family owned Perlo's Restaurant in East Rochester celebrates more than two decades in business
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The best restaurants are the ones that make you feel right at home. In East Rochester, it's a milestone anniversary for Donna Perlo who’s been dishing out Italian favorites for 21 years. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone restaurateur Donna Perlo doesn’t know. She...
Adam Interviews: ‘Forged in Fire’ judge Doug Marcaida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doug Marcaida has become known by millions for his catch phrase, “This blade will KEAL!” By that he means Keep Everyone Alive. He says it regularly as a judge on the History Channel show, ‘Forged in Fire,’ in which contestants make bladed weapons. Marcaida was born and raised in the Philippines, […]
talkerofthetown.com
Preparing for the Really big show: “Let’s Not Miss It”
I bet some of you saw that headline and started rolling your eyes. You’ve seen a million come ons for a really big show and found them all, well, underwhelming. But this is different: I promise! This really big show is the biggest show humans get to see, and all of Rochester has a front row seat! Time to mark your calendars for the total solar eclipse on Monday April 8 2024 at 3:20pm. For the first time in 99 years, all of our nine county region will be in the path of totality.
Comments / 0