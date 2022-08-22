Drought relief has been the theme throughout the week, and there is a small chance for some additional help Thursday afternoon. After a mainly sunny and dry start, a lake breeze will kick up off Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, initiating convergence over Western New York and parts of the Finger Lakes. With a slight increase in moisture in the atmosphere, a few showers will be possible across the area in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

