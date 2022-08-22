Read full article on original website
Homeless man arrested in El Cerrito for second unprovoked attack in 2 weeks
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked attack in El Cerrito on Wednesday, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release. The 41-year-old suspect, whom police did not name, was also arrested two weeks earlier for a similar crime in the same area. The victim was […]
berkeleyside.org
Woman charged with attempted murder in People’s Park attack
A 20-year-old Antioch woman was arrested by UC Berkeley police and charged with attempted murder Wednesday in an attack at People’s Park. UCPD responded to People’s Park on Sunday at about 8 a.m. to a report of a tent on fire. In court documents, UCPD Lt. Sebastian Ramirez...
One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon
MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
Amateur ‘sting’ targeted accused predator, Berkeley police say
An amateur "sting operation" allegedly set up to catch child sex predators created a problematic scenario for Berkeley Police Department officers.
SFist
SF Man Killed In Piedmont Avenue Hit-and-Run Thursday Afternoon
A 35-year-old San Francisco man was killed in a hit-and-run at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and an Oakland woman is in custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. An Oakland woman is in custody after a suspected hit-and-run late Thursday afternoon, which took the life of a...
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized
OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday, Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
Ex-Marine who killed parents, livestreamed bodies gives chilling interview
SAN FRANCISCO — A former U.S. Marine who shot and killed his father and stepmother — while his 11-year-old sister watched — blamed his father for “killing his dreams” in a jailhouse interview. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, of San Francisco, is charged with two counts...
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime
RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
SFist
Castro Merchants Threaten Tax Strike Over Vandalism, Crime, Lack of Mental Health Response From City
After more than two years in which problems of vagrancy, vandalism, and petty crime have gotten only worse, Castro merchants say they're going to withhold taxes from the City of San Francisco if it doesn't address their concerns. It's been two and a half years since a pandemic caused them...
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy of the year arrested on illegal gun charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff's investigators have arrested a 15-year veteran deputy who won "Officer of the Year" two years in a row during an illegal firearms investigation. The Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked Matthew Buckley, 41, of Pinole, into the Martinez Detention Facility on two...
crimevoice.com
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested
PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
