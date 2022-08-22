ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

berkeleyside.org

Woman charged with attempted murder in People’s Park attack

A 20-year-old Antioch woman was arrested by UC Berkeley police and charged with attempted murder Wednesday in an attack at People’s Park. UCPD responded to People’s Park on Sunday at about 8 a.m. to a report of a tent on fire. In court documents, UCPD Lt. Sebastian Ramirez...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon

MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
MILPITAS, CA
SFist

SF Man Killed In Piedmont Avenue Hit-and-Run Thursday Afternoon

A 35-year-old San Francisco man was killed in a hit-and-run at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and an Oakland woman is in custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. An Oakland woman is in custody after a suspected hit-and-run late Thursday afternoon, which took the life of a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized

OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday,  Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime

RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested

PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward police deploy drone in burglary investigation, 1 arrest made

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Hayward Police Department have arrested one suspect in the burglary of a residential home, the department announced in a social media post. Officers arrived on the scene while the burglary was in progress to investigate, the post states. Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home confirmed that several […]
HAYWARD, CA

Community Policy