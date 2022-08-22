ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

MCPSS approves high school football games at Ladd-Peebles

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqPnt_0hQy7ZxV00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Public School System approved a plan Monday morning that will bring high school football games back to Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The MCPPS school board approved an agenda outlining the agreement between the school board and The Public Park and Recreation Board of the City of Mobile, which represents Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

National student organization led by Elberta Senior

The agreement states that B.C. Rain High School, LeFlore High School, Murphy High School and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home stadium , with Vigor High School using the stadium for one home game.

The school board will partner with FirstGuard, a security company that contracts local law enforcement for events. The partnership allows board members to contract a specific number of officers needed per game.

Security members will be paid $74.24 per hour using district local funds, according to MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill.

MCPPS will pay $2,000 per game, $1,500 less than last year. Mobile County high schools will also receive revenue from concessions. The agreement means MCPPS “will have all logistical control” of operations, according to Threadgill.

MCPSS pulled high school football from Ladd-Peebles after two shootings. Five people were shot in 2021 during a football game at Ladd-Peebles, and in 2019, nine people were shot at a football game .

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Game of the Week preview: St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another week of high school football on the Gulf Coast and another great WKRG Game of the Week! McGill-Toolen will host St. Paul’s Friday night in a historic matchup between two traditional powerhouse programs. Despite the schools being just miles apart, the Yellow Jackets and Saints have never played each other […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Football and fans back at Ladd Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is back in Ladd Peebles Stadium for the first time since a shooting there in October of 2021. With games at the facility this season the district is upgrading security measures. Everyone going into the stands must go through a metal detector, only clear bags are allowed inside […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vigor and B.C. Rain to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people. The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public […]
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Education
Mobile County, AL
Football
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
Mobile County, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Rivers is cheer captain of Panthers

Georgiana Cheerleader Captain Jakairiah Rivers, pictured far left, is a senior and will not only graduate high school but will also graduate LBW with her Associates degree. She looks forward to attending the University of South Alabama. Co-Captain Makayla Rhodes is a sophomore and enjoys listening to music, eating and sleeping and cheering for her panthers. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)
GEORGIANA, AL
elba-clipper.com

McMurphy-Johnson nuptials planned for September 24th in St. Maarten

Mrs. Roxana Arauz McMurphy of Mobile, Alabama proudly announces the forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Alejandra McMurphy, to Cameron Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Also, this marriage has the sincere love and blessing from her late father, Dr. Henry McMurphy. Ale is a 2011...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

12 Alabama, 8 Auburn, 2 USA players among those on 2023 Senior Bowl watchlist

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist was announced Wednesday morning with the University of Alabama, Auburn University and University of South Alabama Class of 2023 seniors well represented among the 484 non-position players selected. This is the 10th annual watchlist. According to a tweet from Jim Nagy, the executive director […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#The School Board#Murphy High School#Williamson High School#Vigor High School#Firstguard
WKRG News 5

Ingalls workers could get reduced tuition to Spring Hill College

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ingalls Shipbuilding employees may soon get reduced tuition at Spring Hill College. The Mobile private liberal arts college and Pascagoula-based shipbuilder announced Thursday that they are working together on a program. Spring Hill will provide a 10% discount and deferred payments to Ingalls employees who are eligible through the company’s Education […]
WKRG News 5

Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Antonio Coleman, Williamson Lions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week. The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach. Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores High School flying into 2nd year of aviation program

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The aviation program at Gulf Shores High School is taking off for its second year. Juniors and seniors interested in a career in aviation can become a part of the program offering them hands-on training on the mechanical and technical side of the industry. Gulf Shores Superintendent, Matt Adkin said […]
GULF SHORES, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

2 waterspouts form off Pensacola Beach Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer video submitted to WKRG shows two more waterspouts that formed near Fort Pickens and Pensacola Beach Wednesday. This is one of many dramatic waterspouts that have spun up along the Gulf Coast this month. These waterspouts coincided with heavy, persistent rains falling across the area, and that heavy rain has […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Toledo transfer to start at quarterback for South Alabama in Season Opener

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jags will open the College Football season with a new starting quarterback against Nicholls State. Starting quarterback Carter Bradley came to South through the transfer portal from Toledo, beating out Desmond Trotter. South Coach Kane Wommack spoke to WKRG News 5 about Bradley after Monday’s practice. “[Carter] has done a […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding. The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School. The following...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy