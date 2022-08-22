Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping
UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
wchstv.com
Greenup County man faces multiple child exploitation charges, Kentucky State Police say
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said a Greenup County man faces multiple charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. James E. Stockham, 33, was arrested following an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit, according to a news release Friday from State Police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
WSAZ
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police on motorcycle at speeds of 160mph in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement. A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle. On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
WSAZ
Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
wchstv.com
Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
WSAZ
Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
Ironton Tribune
South Point man charged with attempted murder
An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93. Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment. He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Lawrence County Sheriff...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
WLWT 5
Afroman posts videos of home raided by Adams County Sheriff's Office
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Rapper and singer Afroman says his home was raided by the Adams County Sheriff's Office over the weekend,according to posts on his Instagram account and TMZ. In an interview with TMZ, the rapper, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, states the sheriff's office burst into...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
sciotopost.com
Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School
Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
