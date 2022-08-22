ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with kidnapping two children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an abduction case involving two children last week in Huntington, according to city police. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Thursday night from his home in the 1100 block of 13th Street, the Huntington Police Department said. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Man who lured two children into his vehicle found, charged with kidnapping

UPDATE: HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident in which two young children were lured into a vehicle on August 17. According to reports from the Huntington Police Department, William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington was arrested at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, August 25 as a result of efforts from the Huntington Police Department Detective Bureau, SWAT Team, Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force, and the Barboursville Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Bowling Alley#Violent Crime#Scioto County Sheriff#Sheriff Thoroughman
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan,...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers search for man who fled the scene of an accident in Ross Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — A motorcycle rider fled the scene of an injury crash this afternoon in southern Ross County. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. According to initial reports from dispatchers, one person was injured in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened in the 100 block of South Quarry Street in the village of Bainbridge.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Teen charged in high-speed motorcycle chase spanning Cabell, Putnam counties

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County teenager has been charged in connection with a high-speed, multi-county police chase earlier this week. Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona is accused of nearly causing a crash while on a motorcycle and then allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase from Barboursville to Hurricane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Illegal immigrant found living inside Chillicothe mexican restaurant

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating the case of a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant who was allegedly living in the back of a local restaurant. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, the Chillicothe Police Department was contacted by a dietician at Adena Regional Medical Center. The hospital employee told authorities that a 17-year-old teen was being treated at the facility for severe stomach pain. The dietician was brought in to create a further treatment plan that included changes to the teen’s diet. That is when, reports read, the teen said he was in the “US illegally, and had been so for 3 years.” The teen reportedly went on to say “that he could not afford to make changes to his current diet, because he was working at a restaurant, but instead of being paid, he received free food.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Chase reaches speeds of 160 mph; driver arrested

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of 160 miles per hour on I-64. Brandon Ashworth, 18, of Ona has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration. According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth is...
ONA, WV
Ironton Tribune

South Point man charged with attempted murder

An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93. Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment. He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Lawrence County Sheriff...
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/24/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Stephen Ludwig, 31, of Grayson, arrested by Greenup County Sheriff, for failure...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School

Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy