Middleville, NY

WKTV

Herkimer apartment building will be demolished following May fire

HERKIMER, N.Y. – An apartment building on Main Street in Herkimer will be completely demolished following a fire in May after the owners had initially tried to salvage the property. The fire destroyed the top floor of the three-story building and displaced 21 people. The owners originally planned to...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Two injured in 3-car crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Bleecker Street in Utica Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the injuries are considered minor. One of the cars came to rest against a building. There's no word...
UTICA, NY
City
Middleville, NY
WKTV

Utica City School District to debut weapons detection system this fall

UTICA, N.Y. -- Because you can't put a price tag on a child's safety -- "It was approximately $4 million, but we were able to get a reimbursement on that so we're paying approximately $400,000," says Utica School Superintendent Bruce Karam. "The cost is gonna be nominal, especially when you compare it to the possibility of saving somebody's life."
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Upstate University Hospital brings mobile mammography unit to Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van stopped in Utica Thursday to provide screenings for local women. The mobile unit will be at 50 Riverside Drive until 4 p.m. To be eligible, women should be 40 or older, have had their last mammogram over one year ago...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County

LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
WKTV

Network connecting emergency agencies expands in Oneida County

ROME, N.Y. – Local officials were in Rome Tuesday morning to announce the expansion of a cell network exclusively for first responders in Oneida County. The county is working with AT&T to broaden the FirstNet network, which connects public safety agencies, like police and fire, in more than 340 communities across New York.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WKTV

NYAG holding gun buyback event at Utica Recreation Center

UTICA, N.Y. – The New York Attorney General’s Office will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday at the Utica Recreation Center located at 220 Memorial Parkway. Both working and non-working guns will be accepted with no questions asked. The office will pay the following for each firearm:
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

After a big soaking, Upstate NY could get another round of storms today

Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a deluge that flooded basements and snapped a nearly monthlong dry spell in parts of Upstate New York, more rain is expected today. Thunderstorms could sweep across Upstate again this afternoon, although they are likely to be more scattered and deliver less rain than those that dropped several inches of rain Sunday and Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY

