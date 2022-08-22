Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Herkimer apartment building will be demolished following May fire
HERKIMER, N.Y. – An apartment building on Main Street in Herkimer will be completely demolished following a fire in May after the owners had initially tried to salvage the property. The fire destroyed the top floor of the three-story building and displaced 21 people. The owners originally planned to...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
WKTV
$300K in federal funding will support railyard expansion at Griffiss Business and Technology Park
ROME, N.Y. – The Griffiss Local Development Corporation is receiving more than $350,000 in federal funding to expand railyard capacity at the Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome. Nearly $6 million was allocated to 12 upstate New York projects through the Northern Border Regional Commission to fix infrastructure,...
WKTV
Two injured in 3-car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Bleecker Street in Utica Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the injuries are considered minor. One of the cars came to rest against a building. There's no word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
WKTV
Utica City School District to debut weapons detection system this fall
UTICA, N.Y. -- Because you can't put a price tag on a child's safety -- "It was approximately $4 million, but we were able to get a reimbursement on that so we're paying approximately $400,000," says Utica School Superintendent Bruce Karam. "The cost is gonna be nominal, especially when you compare it to the possibility of saving somebody's life."
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Upstate University Hospital brings mobile mammography unit to Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van stopped in Utica Thursday to provide screenings for local women. The mobile unit will be at 50 Riverside Drive until 4 p.m. To be eligible, women should be 40 or older, have had their last mammogram over one year ago...
WKTV
Missouri woman charged with arson following fire at Motel 6 in Oriskany
ORISKANY, N.Y. – A Missouri woman was arrested Friday and charged with arson following a fire at the Motel 6 in Oriskany on Saturday, Aug. 20. Fire crews were called to the motel after the owner reported fire and smoke in the main entrance. The motel, which is currently...
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
WKTV
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Network connecting emergency agencies expands in Oneida County
ROME, N.Y. – Local officials were in Rome Tuesday morning to announce the expansion of a cell network exclusively for first responders in Oneida County. The county is working with AT&T to broaden the FirstNet network, which connects public safety agencies, like police and fire, in more than 340 communities across New York.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
WKTV
NYAG holding gun buyback event at Utica Recreation Center
UTICA, N.Y. – The New York Attorney General’s Office will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday at the Utica Recreation Center located at 220 Memorial Parkway. Both working and non-working guns will be accepted with no questions asked. The office will pay the following for each firearm:
WKTV
Drive-thru school supply giveaway in Rome to benefit hundreds of local students
ROME, N.Y. – A school supply giveaway will be held in Rome Saturday to make sure hundreds of kids are prepared to go back to the classroom this year. The event will be held at D&D Carpets, located at 709 E. Dominick St. The giveaway is set up as...
3 Houses, 1 Amazing Property; Rare Lodge Up For Sale In Hamilton
An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging. Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to...
Man drowns in Otsego County river
A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
newyorkupstate.com
After a big soaking, Upstate NY could get another round of storms today
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After a deluge that flooded basements and snapped a nearly monthlong dry spell in parts of Upstate New York, more rain is expected today. Thunderstorms could sweep across Upstate again this afternoon, although they are likely to be more scattered and deliver less rain than those that dropped several inches of rain Sunday and Monday.
Comments / 0