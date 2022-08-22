ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Famous musicians from Rockford

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking.

Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford.

  • Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap Trick is a mainstay in many “Best Classic Rock Bands” lists. What people might not realize about the famous band is that they were started in Rockford, and many of the original members were born in the city as well, according to Medium . Half of the original four-man lineup is from the city, while another grew up in nearby Loves Park. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1977 and have been rocking out ever since. In addition to releasing albums and touring, they became well known for performing the “That 70’s Show” theme song from the second season onward.
  • Emily Bear: Whereas Cheap Trick has been brining music to the people for decades, Emily Bear has been doing it for less than 20. The pianist and composer made her professional music debut at Highland Park’s Ravinia Festival when she was only five years old, according to Northwest Quarterly . She was the youngest person to perform at the festival at the time. From performances on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to breaking through on TikTok, she does not appear to be slowing down. She has found herself in hot water lately, however, as she is being sued by Netflix for her “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”
  • Jodi Benson: While Jodi Benson’s name might not be the most well known on this list, her voice is known to thousands of kids all over the world. She is perhaps most well known for voicing Ariel in the classic Disney animated film “The Little Mermaid,” as well as its sequels and TV show. While Benson does have music works of her own, lending her speaking and singing voice to the iconic film has made her pipes heard around the world, singing “Part of Your World.” Benson was named a “Disney Legend” in 2011, according to D23 .
  • Michelle Williams : Like in Benson’s case, Michelle Williams is less well known for her name as she is for what she has done. Williams was a member of the R&B girls group “Destiny’s Child,” which hit the top spot on Billboard ‘s “Hot 100” list multiple times. Splitting up in 2005, the group is now perhaps most well known as the entity that launched Beyoncé’s career. Even so, the group sold 33 million albums, according to Chart Masters , and has made a name for themselves in their own right.
