South Orange, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Petition asks SOMA school district to restore courtesy busing

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As the South Orange–Maplewood School District moves into the second year of implementing its Intentional Integration Initiative, parents and guardians are pushing back on the elimination of courtesy busing for the upcoming school year, which begins on Sept. 8. The Board of Education voted in April to eliminate the busing, which would have provided transportation to students who live more than a mile away from their respective school but less than 2 miles. Per state requirements, the district must provide busing to students who live 2 miles or farther from their school.
asumag.com

$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.

The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
NJ.com

N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
Beach Radio

NJ's largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ's dinosaur house is back to having fun

Forgive me for my childlike fascination with this modest home on Valley Road in Clark. I mean, while anyone would take notice of a dinosaur on a front lawn, I was born and raised there in Union County. Right next door in Rahway, in fact. And even spent one year living in Clark, the last year my parents were together when I was 11.
roi-nj.com

Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities

Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
essexnewsdaily.com

St. Joseph's in Maplewood launches new girls volleyball program

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics in Maplewood is excited to announce the start of a girls volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8. Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at either St. Joseph’s in Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.
hudsontv.com

Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
essexnewsdaily.com

Eisai cuts the ribbon on its new Nutley headquarters

This slideshow requires JavaScript. NUTLEY, NJ — Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co. Ltd., announced Aug. 18 the official grand opening of its new headquarters, the Eisai US hhceco Center, on the ON3 campus in Nutley. The center’s name comes from the combination of the “human health care” philosophy, along with a focus on “ecosystem.” The center is expected to expand the diverse and powerful life sciences community in New Jersey, bringing a dedicated commitment to addressing pressing medical challenges in cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.
NBC New York

Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
