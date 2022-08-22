Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Petition asks SOMA school district to restore courtesy busing
MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As the South Orange–Maplewood School District moves into the second year of implementing its Intentional Integration Initiative, parents and guardians are pushing back on the elimination of courtesy busing for the upcoming school year, which begins on Sept. 8. The Board of Education voted in April to eliminate the busing, which would have provided transportation to students who live more than a mile away from their respective school but less than 2 miles. Per state requirements, the district must provide busing to students who live 2 miles or farther from their school.
New Jersey high school students help build home for family in need
Students in New Jersey came together to build a home for a family in need.
Linden nursing home workers protest cuts to health insurance, say they’re short staffed
Nursing home workers in Linden protested outside Aristacare at Delaire, saying they're short staffed and are being hit with cuts to their health insurance.
asumag.com
$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.
The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Clark, NJ’s dinosaur house is back to having fun
Forgive me for my childlike fascination with this modest home on Valley Road in Clark. I mean, while anyone would take notice of a dinosaur on a front lawn, I was born and raised there in Union County. Right next door in Rahway, in fact. And even spent one year living in Clark, the last year my parents were together when I was 11.
Can schools celebrate Diwali and Columbus Day? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. School calendars are a tricky thing. This year it doesn’t look like Toms River schools...
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top floor,”...
Loved Ones Say Aching Goodbye To 6-Year-Old Waldwick Superhero
Cancer is its most ruthless when it snatches young innocents, steals their childhood and shatters the hearts of those who love them. It claimed another when loved ones said goodbye this week to Cole McKeon. He was all of six years old. “He will never be in pain again. He...
roi-nj.com
Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities
Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
essexnewsdaily.com
St. Joseph’s in Maplewood launches new girls volleyball program
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — St. Joseph’s CYO Athletics in Maplewood is excited to announce the start of a girls volleyball program this fall for girls in grades 5-8. Teams are open to student-athletes who are registered parishioners in the Catholic CCD program at either St. Joseph’s in Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.
hudsontv.com
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
essexnewsdaily.com
Eisai cuts the ribbon on its new Nutley headquarters
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NUTLEY, NJ — Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co. Ltd., announced Aug. 18 the official grand opening of its new headquarters, the Eisai US hhceco Center, on the ON3 campus in Nutley. The center’s name comes from the combination of the “human health care” philosophy, along with a focus on “ecosystem.” The center is expected to expand the diverse and powerful life sciences community in New Jersey, bringing a dedicated commitment to addressing pressing medical challenges in cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.
Newark water main broke amid plans to assess chances of that happening
A water main break that cut or reduced the flow to kitchen sinks, bathtubs and toilets in 100,000 Newark households earlier this month came as city officials were preparing to assess the likelihood of breaks along 28 miles of large transmission mains, city officials said. A request for proposals to...
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
