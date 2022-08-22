Read full article on original website
Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth
In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
5 reasons why being in Bastrop is the best of all worlds
Just 30 miles and change from Austin, Bastrop boasts big-city access and the best of small-town vibes. With beautiful natural attractions all around, it also strikes the perfect balance between Mother Nature and man-made fun, including an impressive food and drink scene. Get your dose of Vitamin D — and...
Austin area’s smallest county may gain massive $80 billion chipmaking plant
Caldwell County, the smallest county in the Austin metro area as measured by population, could be on track for an enormous economic boom. Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology is exploring an eight-phase project to build a chip manufacturing plant near Lockhart — the official Barbecue Capital of Texas — with a price tag of at least $80 billion.
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up the market at $20 million
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas
If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin. New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Classic San Marcos pizza joint returns
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Movie pitch: a third-generation pizza joint gets reincarnated in its original building in...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Utopiafest will end with a bang — or an eclipse — and a new Austin-area venue
Ending a more than 14-year event called Utopiafest while camping under a total eclipse in semi-remote Texas is total cult behavior. Sign us up. The Utopiafest crew announced in July a two-year plan to close out the series, returning to the initial venue in Utopia, Texas, and opening a new permanent venue in Buda, for continued fun with a lower buy-in.
Texas hospitality workers serve up ‘bill of rights’ at Austin summit
Workers in the state’s hospitality industry — hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns — and their advocates have crafted a hospitality workers’ “bill of rights.”. Unionized hospitality workers and allies gathered August 20 in Austin for the first-ever Austin Hospitality Workers Summit, where they...
Austin-area cookie company bakes up big win in H-E-B's Texas-wide competition
A Lakeway-based maker of frozen gourmet cookie dough has collected some serious dough as the first-place winner in this year’s H‑E‑B Quest for Texas Best competition. The company, Love & Cookies, received $20,000 as the first-place winner. The annual Quest for Texas Best competition seeks to find the best Texas-made food products, with the big winners being sold at H-E-B grocery stores around the state.
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.
A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
Magical Museum of Illusions will appear in Austin next year
Even the most straight edge human being enters and enjoys altered states of consciousness from time to time; exhaustion, a runner’s high, prayer, and dance can all do it. So can illusions, perhaps in the most straightforward way without consuming any substance other than a visual scene. Starting in...
IKEA selects Austin suburb for first stop of global 9-city festival
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer known for its sometimes tough-to-assemble furniture, is assembling a global festival this year that will make its first stop in the Austin area. On August 26, IKEA’s store in Round Rock will host the first event as part of the nine-city IKEA Festival. The...
Tiny East Austin wine shop uncorks sustainable selections for natural wine club
Saba San’s, a tiny wine store in Bento Picnic packed floor-to-ceiling with bottles, always places an emphasis on what it calls “low-intervention wines.” This means seeking out small growers that are either certified organic or practicing organic (since the certification itself can be an expensive process), on which buyer Veronica Meewes takes the lead. Especially without the certification, finding those wines is not easy.
Yelp announces $100,000 in grants to boost local businesses and Texans
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on November 3 at Distribution Hall. Expect...
Smokin' wood-fired pizza chain sizzles into Austin for first Texas location
The Lake Travis area is set to welcome a new wood-fired pizza franchise to the neighborhood in the coming weeks. Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom will open its first Texas location in late August or early September. The new Austin restaurant and self-pour taproom will be located at 8300...
3 major airlines ground nonstop routes from Austin airport
The airlines giveth and the airlines taketh away: Amid a large-scale ramp-up of nonstop flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, three airlines are actually scaling back service here. As of this November, American Airlines will halt nonstop service between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to a spokesperson for the...
These Austin companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S. in Inc. 5000
A number of Austin-based companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing near the top of the latest Inc. 5000, released this week. Austin-based AdOutreach and Webforce rank Nos. 60 and 62, respectively, boasting 6,052 percent and 6,009 percent revenue growth rates from 2018 to 2021. AdOutreach specializes in YouTube video ads, while Webforce is a software developer of ecommerce platforms.
Privacy and posh design define this impressive West Lake Hills estate
The lowdown: West Lake Hills offers the best of both worlds: seclusion in nature with incredible proximity to downtown Austin, which is only six miles away. This nearly five-acre estate is nestled under a canopy of towering heritage oaks and surrounded by meadows, a stream, and an orchard. Contemporary metal-framed...
