Fanwood Police were out at Martine and Trenton Avenues on August 18th, doing another pedestrian decoy detail to educate drivers about the NJ crosswalk law. Sgt. Phil Ugone was the decoy, attempting to cross Martine Avenue in the crosswalk while vehicles either obeyed the law and stopped, or ignored the law and cruised through without even slowing down. Officers down the road pulled over violators and handed them a pamphlet reminding them of the law which requires cars to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk and remain stopped until they are all the way across the street. A total of 155 vehicles were stopped including quite a few tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles. No tickets were issued…this time.

FANWOOD, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO