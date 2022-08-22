Read full article on original website
Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad Participates in National Night Out
Clark Township joined other communities nationwide participating in “National Night Out” on Tuesday, August 2. All of Clark’s emergency organizations were there with equipment on display. The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad had an ambulance and demonstrated various equipment. The children seemed more interested in the candy and the lights and sirens than anything else. President and Sergeant Ron Weslosky and Lieutenant Krupa Weslosky spoke with the people, answering questions and making everyone feel more relaxed about taking a trip to the hospital in an ambulance.
Pedestrian Decoy Educates Drivers About NJ Crosswalk Law
Fanwood Police were out at Martine and Trenton Avenues on August 18th, doing another pedestrian decoy detail to educate drivers about the NJ crosswalk law. Sgt. Phil Ugone was the decoy, attempting to cross Martine Avenue in the crosswalk while vehicles either obeyed the law and stopped, or ignored the law and cruised through without even slowing down. Officers down the road pulled over violators and handed them a pamphlet reminding them of the law which requires cars to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk and remain stopped until they are all the way across the street. A total of 155 vehicles were stopped including quite a few tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles. No tickets were issued…this time.
Village Shop Announces Fall Opening Dates
The Village Shop located in the Mountainside Restoration Committee’s Levi Cory House will open again after a summer break. Volunteers are looking forward to welcoming shoppers back. The Shop will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following dates: September 2, 3, 16, 17; October 7, 8, 21, 22; November 4, 5, 18, 19; and December 2, 3, 16, 17.
Rahway’s The New You Releases Debut Single
In April 2018, then-Rahway High School senior, Kyle Steven Sanders, formed the Rahway-based indie rock band, The Yellow Fevers, with his brothers, Will and Chris. Four years later, numerous EPs and a handful of singles later — as well as a name change to The New You — Sanders’s band has had a busy 2022. Throughout the year, they have been busy in the studio recording new versions of formerly released tunes they made under “The Yellow Fevers” for a New You re-release, as well as brand new tunes.
