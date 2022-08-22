ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers reach a "conceptual agreement" with Columbus City Schools, classes could begin Monday.

Negotiators worked until the early morning hours in a 12-hour bargaining session that still faces union and school board approval. Columbus Education Association president John Coneglio called the process "a city-wide effort", that school board president Jennifer Adair says "recognizes the Board's commitment to improving student outcomes, [and] the essential work of the CEA members".
