ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Comments / 9

F Jones
3d ago

God please protect our children this is too much I can't imagine this happening to a child or anyone but a child. This is a true my spirit is sadden by these murders. God have help my people to return to righteousness and respect for life. From God we come to God we shall return. May this child be granted paradise and mercy on his soul. My condolences to the family may God get you through this as each day passes by. Newark resident 1954

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Irvington, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ecpo
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark homicide of 29-year-old man is under investigation

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Nadir King, 29, of Newark, according to an Aug. 20 press release from the ECPO. On Friday, Aug. 19, at 11:29 p.m.,...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy