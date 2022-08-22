Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renna Media
Village Shop Announces Fall Opening Dates
The Village Shop located in the Mountainside Restoration Committee’s Levi Cory House will open again after a summer break. Volunteers are looking forward to welcoming shoppers back. The Shop will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following dates: September 2, 3, 16, 17; October 7, 8, 21, 22; November 4, 5, 18, 19; and December 2, 3, 16, 17.
New Jersey Monthly
Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News
The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ
Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food Distribution
Today, Aug. 25 from 1 – 2 pm, and continuing through September, Table of Hope will distribute free fresh food behind Bethel Church of Morristown (59 Spring Street). Table of Hope Food distributions around Morris County offers fresh groceries at no cost to families in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus Annual Golf Outing
The Cranford Knights of Columbus will be holding our Annual Golf Outing at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ on Friday, September 16, 2022. The cost is $150.00 per Golfer which includes Golf, Golf Cart, Prizes, Lunch and Dinner. There will be Lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., a Shotgun Start at 1:00 p.m. to golf, dinner will follow immediately afterwards at the Columbian Club of Garwood in Garwood, NJ. Registration and payment is due no later than September 5, 2022. Checks should be made payable to Knights of Columbus 6226 and mailed to: Knights of Columbus 6226; P.O. Box 501; Cranford, NJ 07016. Or Venmo payment: @KofC6226 Code: 7778.
Look forward to the fall with NJ’s favorite jazz festival
There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Thrillist
An Enormous LA-Favorite Halloween Experience Is Coming to New Jersey This Fall
The popular Halloween attraction Haunt O'Ween first made its debut in Los Angeles, and now it's coming to the other side of the country this fall with a month-long residency in New Jersey. Haunt O'Ween will take over Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, about an hour outside New York...
Can schools celebrate Diwali and Columbus Day? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. School calendars are a tricky thing. This year it doesn’t look like Toms River schools...
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
Renna Media
Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad Participates in National Night Out
Clark Township joined other communities nationwide participating in “National Night Out” on Tuesday, August 2. All of Clark’s emergency organizations were there with equipment on display. The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad had an ambulance and demonstrated various equipment. The children seemed more interested in the candy and the lights and sirens than anything else. President and Sergeant Ron Weslosky and Lieutenant Krupa Weslosky spoke with the people, answering questions and making everyone feel more relaxed about taking a trip to the hospital in an ambulance.
NBC New York
Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding
A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue. The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.
Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
asumag.com
$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.
The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
Comments / 0