'I'm Not A Psychopath': Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Responds To 'Fiery' Josh Allen Comment
While he may have a "fiery' temperament, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey doesn't think he's "too much of a psychopath."
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Effusively Praises TE Andrew Beck
Andrew Beck's outlook for the Broncos' 53-man roster might be stronger than fans thought.
Carolina Panthers interested in Jets receiver Denzel Mims
The Carolina Panthers have inquired about disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims, The Athletic reported Friday. Mims, who
Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
Giants claim two WRs off of waivers from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Practice, Including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and La'el Collins
Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase on the first play from scrimmage during the team period of practice. It was a short curl route, but it was just a sign of things to come. Burrow later connected with Chase on the sidelines with Jalen Ramsey in coverage. The star wideout made a one-handed grab and was able to get both feet down in bounds.
Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey
Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
Report: Panthers have called about Jets WR Denzel Mims following trade request
The Panthers have contacted the Jets on disgruntled wide receiver Denzel Mims, Joe Person of The Athletic tweets. Rhule has eyed Mims since last season, according to ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini. This would seemingly be a nice landing spot for Mims, who at least knows Carolina’s third-year head coach well....
Rams hire former Washington HC Jay Gruden as consultant
The Rams have hired Jay Gruden as a consultant, McVay said. The former Washington head coach attended the Rams’ joint practices with the Bengals this week, but McVay said his former boss is expected to mostly work remotely in his new gig. This will be Gruden’s first NFL job...
"All Signs Point To" 1 Jets Quarterback Starting Week 1
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh insists he's in no rush to name the team's starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. He said he's willing to wait until the week before his team's opening game before deciding if Zach Wilson is healthy enough to reclaim his starting job.
Josh Allen, most starters not playing against Carolina
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media on Wednesday to discuss his plans for starters availability come Friday night’s preseason finale with the Carolina Panthers. Read more here:
Bills restructure Dion Dawkins' contract, free salary cap space
General manager Brandon Beane slid a little nugget into his press conference this week about reconstructing someone’s contract en route. Now we have our answer. On Thursday, the Bills reworked the deal of offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Beane has dusted off his “ol’...
