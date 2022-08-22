ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has told the organization that he wants to be traded just two years after he was the team’s second-round pick. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client, as they have refused to release him. Slavin cited Mims receiving “no opportunities with the starting offense” despite working hard in the offseason.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
FOX Sports

Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey

Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
Pro Football Rumors

Rams hire former Washington HC Jay Gruden as consultant

The Rams have hired Jay Gruden as a consultant, McVay said. The former Washington head coach attended the Rams’ joint practices with the Bengals this week, but McVay said his former boss is expected to mostly work remotely in his new gig. This will be Gruden’s first NFL job...
The Spun

"All Signs Point To" 1 Jets Quarterback Starting Week 1

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh insists he's in no rush to name the team's starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. He said he's willing to wait until the week before his team's opening game before deciding if Zach Wilson is healthy enough to reclaim his starting job.
