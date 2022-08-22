Read full article on original website
WKTV
Drive-thru school supply giveaway in Rome to benefit hundreds of local students
ROME, N.Y. – A school supply giveaway will be held in Rome Saturday to make sure hundreds of kids are prepared to go back to the classroom this year. The event will be held at D&D Carpets, located at 709 E. Dominick St. The giveaway is set up as...
WKTV
Old Forge updates its fire boat to increase public safety
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The Old Forge Fire Department is pretty excited about their new Fire Boat. Before now Chief Chris Stanley says they’ve been using a converted 1963 house boat that’s seen better days. "Over the years things saw wear and tear, and you know things started...
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
WKTV
Utica University students help local organization fulfill growing need for children's beds
YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Utica University students volunteered to help build beds for kids in need at Meyda Lighting in Yorkville on Tuesday. The students joined other volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to make the beds. The nonprofit has several requests they’ve been working on and rely on volunteers...
WKTV
Upstate University Hospital brings mobile mammography unit to Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van stopped in Utica Thursday to provide screenings for local women. The mobile unit will be at 50 Riverside Drive until 4 p.m. To be eligible, women should be 40 or older, have had their last mammogram over one year ago...
Shots Fired Inside CNY Veteran’s Center; Founder Says Mission Is Unchanged
Security enhancements are coming to the Central New York Veterans' Outreach Center/ Utica Center for Development after shots rang out in the facility's gymnasium during a basketball game. Utica police were called to 726 Washington Street in Utica shortly after 9:00 Thursday night - the former downtown YMCA building -...
whcuradio.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
informnny.com
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that...
wxhc.com
Early Morning Fire Extinguished by Homer and Cortlandville Fire Departments
An early morning call around 4:45 yesterday (August 24) for a reported trailer fire on Bishop Hill Rd. in Homer. Homer Firefighters arrived to find a smoke condition with a small fire inside the trailer. A call for assistance was requested by Homer Fire for Cortlandville to assist. Cortlandville Fire...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Flying in the past: A ‘very rare opportunity’ comes to Oswego County Airport
FULTON — Flying in a plane can sometimes bring you somewhere new. But some lucky attendees got to fly in the past at the Oswego County Airport Thursday. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 486, based out of the Oswego County Airport, is hosting the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B this weekend, and started doing flights Thursday afternoon.
WKTV
Missouri woman charged with arson following fire at Motel 6 in Oriskany
ORISKANY, N.Y. – A Missouri woman was arrested Friday and charged with arson following a fire at the Motel 6 in Oriskany on Saturday, Aug. 20. Fire crews were called to the motel after the owner reported fire and smoke in the main entrance. The motel, which is currently...
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
WKTV
Utica Center for Development receives $5,000 to support veterans programs
UTICA, N.Y. – The Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 donated $5,000 to the Utica Center for Development and CNY Veteran’s Outreach Center to help local veterans. The check was presented on Thursday morning at the UCD Bunker Café on Washington Street. The VFW collected more than...
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
WKTV
NYAG holding gun buyback event at Utica Recreation Center
UTICA, N.Y. – The New York Attorney General’s Office will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday at the Utica Recreation Center located at 220 Memorial Parkway. Both working and non-working guns will be accepted with no questions asked. The office will pay the following for each firearm:
WKTV
Utica City School District to debut weapons detection system this fall
UTICA, N.Y. -- Because you can't put a price tag on a child's safety -- "It was approximately $4 million, but we were able to get a reimbursement on that so we're paying approximately $400,000," says Utica School Superintendent Bruce Karam. "The cost is gonna be nominal, especially when you compare it to the possibility of saving somebody's life."
Ayers Animal Shelter employee attacked by two dogs
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
Injured hiker hauled off Marcy
Rescuers spent nearly 12 hours getting a Mount Marcy hiker out of the woods during an ordeal that started Sunday afternoon and ended early Monday morning. A 57-year-old man from Schenectday suffered a “significant” knee injury about 4.5 miles from the Van Hoevenberg trailhead on the Adirondack Mountain Club’s property at an area known as the Corkscrew. He had been hiking with his 15-year-old son.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter
A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
