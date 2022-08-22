ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

