You Don't Want to Miss Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Recreating Their Friends Scene
Watch: Reese Witherspoon Talks Unbelievable Twist on "Surface" Why reminisce when you can recreate. The Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston did just that by reenacting a scene from Friends, which starred Aniston as Rachel Green between 1994 and 2004 and featured Witherspoon as a guest star in season 6.
Succession’s Brian Cox Jokingly Calls HBO the "Gestapo" For This Reason
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Brian Cox may crack the whip as Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, but in real life, the actor is at the mercy of his bosses—just like everyone else. "The Gestapo-element of HBO are present," he said during...
‘NCIS’ Fans Are Wondering How Tony DiNozzo Avoided So Many Potential Complaints
Michael Weatherly’s NCIS counterpart, Tony DiNozzo is no doubt a fan favorite on the hit CBS primetime TV police procedural series. Even now, years after the character exited the series. He was a hard worker, sure, becoming one of the most prolific members of the NCIS team. However, his...
‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Do Away With One Significant Feature
Jeopardy! fans have endured many changes to the beloved show over the past few years. The unfortunate death of long-time host Alex Trebek marked the eventual announcement of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts. However, Season 39 brings new changes to the show, as well. Since live tapings of...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Pick For Saddest Grey’s Anatomy Death, And Which Character She’d Bring Back If She Could
Which Grey's Anatomy death affected Ellen Pompeo the most, and who would she love to see in the halls of Grey Sloan again?
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
Ian Somerhalder Says Vampire Diaries "Rode on the Coattails" of Nikki Reed's Twilight Films
Watch: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Play "TVD" Game. While Ian Somerhalder was in The Vampire Diaries and Nikki Reed was in Twilight, there's no bad blood. In fact, the actor, 43—who is married to the actress, 34—recently expressed how he thinks the popularity of the film franchise helped the TV show. (The Vampire Diaries premiered shortly thereafter in 2009.)
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins
Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'
Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Krysten Ritter’s Orphan Black Spin-Off Adds a Victorious Alum to Its Cast
Watch: Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods" Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have joined Krysten Ritter in the cast of AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, E! News confirmed. Fix will play Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself," according to AMC. "The newly adopted daughter of...
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
