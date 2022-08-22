ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins

Watch: Peter Scanavino Has Hope For Carisi & Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU" Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."
E! News

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
Variety

Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’

Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
E! News

How Pete Davidson Convinced Joe Pesci to Join His New Peacock Series Bupkis

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson's TV family just got a legendary addition. Oscar winner Joe Pesci has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, marking the actor's first-ever television project. Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather on the show—which is loosely-based off Davidson's life—alongside Edie Falco as his mother.
TVLine

Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'

Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
E! News

Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks

Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
