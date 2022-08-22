Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Dodgers: Former Cy Young Pitcher Eric Gagne Tries to Bat Against Himself
What better pitcher for former Dodgers pitcher Eric Gangé to go up against than former Doders pitcher Eric Gagné himself
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral
Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals. These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time. During the first inning of Wednesday's game...
Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
Watch: Umpire Butchers Strike-Three Call, Ejects Protesting Padre
This is a contender for worst officiating moment of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Kid who went viral after dropping a hot dog gets the education of a lifetime
Four-year-old Matthew Hoobler went viral for dropping his dog at a White Sox game.
Evolving Baseball’s Latest Move? Every MLB Team Set to Play Each Other in 2023.
When Major League Baseball switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000 next season, every team in baseball will play every other team in baseball at least once for the first time in history. The switch, while cool, will have some consequences as intradivision games will drop from 47% to...
Kurkjian jokingly blames Steph for Little Leaguer's viral blunder
Steph Curry's influence is so powerful that it transcends the world of basketball. His "night night" celebration has overtaken the sports world after debuting in the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals run. Now, even young baseball players aim to be just like Steph ... even on the field. In Wednesday's Little...
Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction
CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.
Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
MLB teams to play all 29 opponents under '23 balanced sked
NEW YORK — (AP) — Every major league team will play each other in the same season for the first time next year as the sport switches to its first balanced schedule since 2000. As a result of the format switch agreed to in the March lockout settlement,...
Mike Trout Appreciative Of ‘Great Times’ With Arte Moreno; Reiterates Desire To Compete
The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout have been synonymous with one another following his debut in the 2011 season and has since signed two mega-contracts, both under the eye of owner Arte Moreno. On Tuesday the news broke that Moreno would begin the steps to facilitate a sale of...
Phillies sweep Reds behind Aaron Nola’s five-hit shutout
Aaron Nola tossed a five-hit shutout, guiding the host Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Thursday to complete
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports Team
Have you ever heard of Steve Bartman? He was a fan in the stand watching the Chicago Cubs play the Florida Marlins in 2003. During a pivotal point of the game, he interfered in a play that some say cost the cubs a shot at winning. At that very moment, Bartman’s life was ruined. He is still unable to leave his house to this day for fear of being attacked by irate fans. Sadly, taking sports to a dangerous level is not an unheard-of event. In the case of college football star Dick Hansen, that hostility surrounding the game may have become deadly.
