MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
NBC Sports

Kurkjian jokingly blames Steph for Little Leaguer's viral blunder

Steph Curry's influence is so powerful that it transcends the world of basketball. His "night night" celebration has overtaken the sports world after debuting in the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals run. Now, even young baseball players aim to be just like Steph ... even on the field. In Wednesday's Little...
The Associated Press

Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality. The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973. He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.
The Associated Press

Yankees' Weissert 'OK' after HBPs on 1st 2 pitches in debut

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Greg Weissert actually got a good night’s sleep, which is hard to believe given what he admittedly considered a nightmare big league debut. His entire immediate family and some friends had flown cross-country to be there Thursday night, when Weissert hit batters with the first two pitches he threw, sandwiched around a balk in his first appearance on a major league mound after years of waiting. “I’m OK,” Weissert told The Associated Press on Friday, smiling as he stood in the Yankees clubhouse a day after his debut. “I sat down and recognized last night, I looked back and saw that I was moving a little fast. I wasn’t stepping off and just taking a breath and just kind of taking it all in. I was letting it get on top of me a little bit. But I’m anxious to get back out there and kind of right my wrongs and leave a better impression on everybody the next time.” Hours afterward, back in the hotel room, Weissert pondered his night: “Just kind of replaying it in my head saying like, ‘What happened out there?’”
Jeffery Mac

30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports Team

Have you ever heard of Steve Bartman? He was a fan in the stand watching the Chicago Cubs play the Florida Marlins in 2003. During a pivotal point of the game, he interfered in a play that some say cost the cubs a shot at winning. At that very moment, Bartman’s life was ruined. He is still unable to leave his house to this day for fear of being attacked by irate fans. Sadly, taking sports to a dangerous level is not an unheard-of event. In the case of college football star Dick Hansen, that hostility surrounding the game may have become deadly.
