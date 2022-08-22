ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Guardians Avoiding The Dog Days Of August

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bepb6_0hQy5Zt500

The Guardians win percentage in the month of August is the second highest of the season.

The baseball season is long. 162 games over a five to six-month period is a lot and teams will inevitably hit a rut at some point. For many teams, that rut comes after the trade deadline, between the regular season and the playoffs, and when summer is producing some of its hottest days. That period is known as the "Dog Days of August."

But the Guardians haven't fallen into this trap yet. In fact, August has been one of the team's best months of the year.

In their last 10 games, the Guardians have a 6-and-4 record and continue to play above .500 baseball. They also currently own a 12-and-7 record in the month of August.

This comes out to be a .632 winning percentage, the second-best winning percentage the Guardians have had in a month this season. Their best percentage came back in the month of June when they had a .643 (18-10).

They still have eight more games in the month so the Guardians could technically still make it their best month of the season which would be pretty impressive.

There have been a handful of teams that have started to slide since the All-Star break. Most notably the Yankees, who have appeared that they forgot how to play baseball. But the Guardians have kept defying odds and preseason win totals and continue to win.

After the Guardians' wild come-from-behind victory in the eighth inning against the Tigers, Steven Kwan said, "Hitting is contagious and a little suspense that comes with it. I think we always feel like we are in it and it just takes one guy to kind of get it going."

That mentality shows why this team has not fallen into a slump through arguably the toughest month for a Big League team. If the Guardians can keep up this play and mentality they will no doubt find themselves in the playoffs come October.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Option Nolan Jones To Triple-A

Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Doubles Twice And Drives In Two In Double-A Debut For Akron

Guardians-Sox Called Off Due To Unplayable Field Conditions

Guardians Farm Report: Morris Has Been A Strikeout Machine For Triple-A Columbus

Johnny Cueto's Masterpiece Silences Cleveland Bats

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Jones
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Guardians#How To Play Baseball#Yankees#Tigers
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate

Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez absent for Guardians Wednesday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. The lefty-hitting Gimenez is taking a seat against San Diego's southpaw. Tyler Freeman will replace Gimenez on second base and bat seventh. Freeman has a...
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
625
Followers
403
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy