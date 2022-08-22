ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County insurance agent accused of working with expired license, taking money for policy that wasn't issued

An Armstrong County insurance agent will stand trial on charges he operated with an expired license and took money from a customer for a policy that was never issued. The state attorney general charged Thomas John Scheeran, 41, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in East Franklin with a felony count of working as an unlicensed insurance broker along with misdemeanor counts of theft, tampering with records, theft by deception and misappropriation of funds.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to only require masks when COVID-19 community-level spread is 'high'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders have made a change to the district's masking requirement ahead of students' return to the classroom.When students return to class on Monday for the first day of school, they'll only have to wear masks when the CDC's community level of spread is 'high' -- as it is right now in Allegheny County.The school board met on Wednesday evening to discuss the change.Previously, students and staff also had to wear masks when the community level of spread was 'medium.'There are still exceptions to the requirements, however.Athletes and performers won't have to mask up while playing or performing, and students who have bee exposed to or are recovering from COVID-19 will have to wear a mask for a period of time, regardless of the community level of spread.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Health
msn.com

Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA

