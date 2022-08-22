Read full article on original website
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man's partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Armstrong County insurance agent accused of working with expired license, taking money for policy that wasn't issued
An Armstrong County insurance agent will stand trial on charges he operated with an expired license and took money from a customer for a policy that was never issued. The state attorney general charged Thomas John Scheeran, 41, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in East Franklin with a felony count of working as an unlicensed insurance broker along with misdemeanor counts of theft, tampering with records, theft by deception and misappropriation of funds.
Be careful when sharing first day of school photos of your kids, BBB says
PITTSBURGH — When kids head back to class, parents want to mark the occasion by taking a photo of their first day of school. You’ve seen them on your feeds this week — photos of kids leaving for their first day of school, sometimes holding signs. It seems harmless, but the Better Business Bureau said you have to be careful with what you post on social media.
Police searching for man who robbed bank in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Allegheny County. Officers were called to the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard in Brookline at around 11:47 a.m. Authorities said a man demanded money with a note at a bank in the area and threatened to...
State Rep. calls on public officials to denounce social media site Gab
PITTSBURGH — A local state representative says he’s received antisemitic threats on social media via the platform Gab, and is calling on public officials to denounce the site. State Rep. Dan Frankel, who represents several Pittsburgh neighbors, reportedly contacted police regarding the alarming posts, according to his chief...
Editorial: School mask guidance should be clear, consistent. PPS's is neither.
With a new academic year beginning, schools and school districts need to be firm and consistent about student mask rules. Dithering and flip-flopping with the CDC’s always-changing “community levels” will confuse students and their parents and ramp-up an already contentious issue. This week, the Pittsburgh Public School...
Pittsburgh Public Schools to only require masks when COVID-19 community-level spread is 'high'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders have made a change to the district's masking requirement ahead of students' return to the classroom.When students return to class on Monday for the first day of school, they'll only have to wear masks when the CDC's community level of spread is 'high' -- as it is right now in Allegheny County.The school board met on Wednesday evening to discuss the change.Previously, students and staff also had to wear masks when the community level of spread was 'medium.'There are still exceptions to the requirements, however.Athletes and performers won't have to mask up while playing or performing, and students who have bee exposed to or are recovering from COVID-19 will have to wear a mask for a period of time, regardless of the community level of spread.
Allegheny Health Network issues warning about suspicious emails
Allegheny Health Network has issued a warning about suspicious emails and other communications that appear to have come from AHN. AHN says the emails contain a link to a fake website asking for your personal information. They also ask you to download a harmful app and call a phone number...
Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
Target 11: Where have all the Pittsburgh school police officers gone?
PITTSBURGH — The district’s police force has been cut in half from 24 officers to 12, and that move has some people raising questions and concerns about school safety. Some officers retired, while others moved on to better paying job. Meanwhile, the district can’t find anyone to fill the vacant positions.
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
Police release new details in woman’s death in Brooke County
New details have been revealed after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Brooke County Sheriff’s were interviewing a suspect in the death, but now officials say they have found no foul play. Officials state there are no injuries to the body to indicate that she was murdered. The death of the woman is still being […]
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
Pittsburgh bill classifies city’s homelessness as ‘public health emergency’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Multiple business windows in Shadyside shattered, owners hope surveillance video leads to arrest
PITTSBURGH — A handful of business owners in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood woke up and found out that the windows of their front doors had been shattered. They’re hoping surveillance video and awareness leads to an arrest. “It was just glass everywhere,” said Picket Fence owner Maureen Staley....
Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch. An investigation began in July after the borough finance director noticed a debit card was missing from the department. Wilkinsburg police detectives said 26-year-old...
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
