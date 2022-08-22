Republican District 37 House of Representatives candidate David Chism intends to get tough on what he sees as waste and misuse of government money. Chism, who is running for the seat in the state legislature formerly held by the late Lynn Wright, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club Thursday at Lion Hills Center. The club is inviting candidates on the ballot in November, one at a time, to address them and answer questions. Former Frank P. Phillips YMCA director Andy Boyd, also a Republican District 37 candidate, will speak next week.

