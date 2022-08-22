ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State soccer benefits from youth, blanks Lipscomb

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State midfielder Ally Perry found herself with the ball just outside of Lipscomb’s 18-yard box, open to shoot as she pleased. The Bulldogs immediately went on the counter after Bisons forward Kale’a Perry’s shot was saved by Maddy Anderson, who quickly got the ball out, putting MSU on the attack in the early stages of the second half.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Unfinished business: EMCC football looks to get back to summit in 2022

SCOOBA — One point. That was the difference in East Mississippi Community College football’s MACCC semifinal game against Hinds Community College. After allowing a touchdown on the first drive of overtime, EMCC found its way to the end zone, cutting the score to 42-41 before the extra point.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia volleyball serves its way to road win at Starkville

STARKVILLE — Caledonia volleyball coach Samantha Brooks joked with libero Emma McKee pulled a serve long during the fourth set of Thursday’s match at Starkville. “Did you use all your serves up?” Brooks teased the Cavaliers junior. It was a valid question after McKee powered Caledonia to...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep capsules: West Point hosts Louisville in season opener

West Point football has a point to prove during the 2022 season after coming oh so close to another state championship last season. The Green Wave reached the state championship game against Picayune, losing 40-21, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. That all looks to change starting Friday night as they host Louisville.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tommy Prentice

Thomas“Tommy”E.Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Tommy was known as “TP”, “Deddy” to his daughters and “Big” to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Foxhole Comics and Games coming to Columbus

While walking downtown Tuesday afternoon, I found childhood memories on the unfinished shelves of Foxhole Comics and Games, a comic book and fantasy game store located at 109 Fifth Street S. Owner Daniel Criddle named the business after his 22 years in the military, in which he currently serves as...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: North Mississippi has a lot to offer, including creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some — note the keyword some — of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Business Brief: James joins Weichert

Weichert Realtors Innovations announced that Moses James Jr. has joined its Starkville office on Monday. He joins a dedicated team of Weichert agents, bringing further real estate expertise. Weichert, Realtors is located at 101 S. Lafayette St., Suite 25. It is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Matt Bogue joins field seeking CRA board spot

And then there were four. Businessman Matt Bogue has joined the field of applicants for the vacancy on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Bogue has been vice-president of Dutch Oil Company since 2012 and previously worked for Stanley Black & Decker as director of sales and as category manager with Newell Rubbermaid.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Columbus building permits: Aug. 15-18

■ Tonia Colvin; 1920 15th Ave. N.; building; Chester Harris. ■ Terry L. White; 1406 Main St.; building; Tim Kilian. ■ EBI Properties; 49 Lake Norris Road; building; Eugene Imes. ■ Voula C. Stanback; 4049 Hwy 45 N.; building; same. ■ Sarity Harrell; 603 Hemlock St.; building; same. ■ 1800...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Monthly unemployment rates see little improvement, steep fall from July 2021

Local unemployment rates remain flat after a June hike, coinciding with state and national levels, according to the latest labor market report by the Mississippi Department of Employment and Security. Jobless rates in Lowndes, Clay and Noxubee counties all improved 0.1 percent over the last month while Oktibbeha saw no...
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: Student performance will be ultimate measure of year-round school

One of the best arguments for modified school calendars, commonly referred to as “year-round school,” is that it allows teachers to work with struggling students during both the fall and spring. In the model still used by most Mississippi school districts, such remedial teaching occurred after the school...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Chism calls for more scrutiny of public funds

Republican District 37 House of Representatives candidate David Chism intends to get tough on what he sees as waste and misuse of government money. Chism, who is running for the seat in the state legislature formerly held by the late Lynn Wright, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club Thursday at Lion Hills Center. The club is inviting candidates on the ballot in November, one at a time, to address them and answer questions. Former Frank P. Phillips YMCA director Andy Boyd, also a Republican District 37 candidate, will speak next week.
Commercial Dispatch

Field for CRA board vacancy grows to three

Three people are now in the running for the open slot on the Columbus Redevelopment Authority board. Columbus businessmen Jerry Fortenberry and Jason Spears are the latest to apply for the open seat. They join former Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce president Joseph Bragg to fill the seat left vacant by Mark Alexander Sr., who has opted not to reapply.
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Additional thoughts on Oktibbeha county dam saga

Zack Plair wrote a good article printed August 21 saying the county (may) get $13 million. Is “Manna from Heaven” really coming?. Further studies reveal: On February 18 the county receives a letter authored by Mr. Ballweber (MSEG) to be signed by Monday BOS meeting, requesting funding from NRCS for the county dam. Board President Miller recognized a number of untrue statements so she forwarded letter to MDEQ Dam Safety. On Saturday the BOS received MDEQ’s email informing them the lake was constructed for the sole purpose of recreation and was not built under the authority of PL-566.
Commercial Dispatch

Edwin Porter

STEENS — Edwin Kenniel Porter, 31, died Aug. 20, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens in Columbus, with Earnest Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christine Williams

Christine Williams, 74, of Starkville, MS, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Granville Wiggins and Trae Miller officiating and Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Interment will be at Providence Methodist Cemetery in Maben, MS.
STARKVILLE, MS

