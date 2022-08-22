ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge.Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence."Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know, when the parking is hard and people are anxious just to get in," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, one of the lead organizers of the effort.More than 120 neighbors, many of whom live within a quarter-mile of the fairgrounds, have volunteered to walk shifts through the streets outside the fair."People do want to buy in on...

2 DAYS AGO