Little Falls, MN

bulletin-news.com

Minnesota will increase minimum-wage beginning Jan. 1, 2023

The minimum wage rates in Minnesota will rise starting on January 1, 2023, according to a statement from the Department of Labor and Industry in Minnesota. Inflation-adjusted rates will be $8.63 per hour for other state minimum salaries and $10.59 per hour for big companies. The $10.33 minimum wage for...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Indiana Trailer Manufacturer to Add 200 Jobs at Minnesota Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. An Indiana manufacturer of truck bodies, trailers,...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota To Tax Loan Cancellations

(Minneapolis, MN) -- President Biden's plan to cancel student loans for some students comes with a catch in Minnesota. The state's Department of Revenue yesterday said the 10 thousand or 20 thousand-dollars in canceled student loans will be taxable. There was a plan in the state legislature to make those canceled student loans tax-free, but lawmakers never passed it. The president wants to cancel 10 thousand-dollars worth of student loans for people making under 125 thousand-dollars a year, and 20 thousand-dollars of loans for people who got Pell Grants.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Final Decision on Frontline Worker Pay Will Be Decided This Fall

ST. CLOUD -- State officials have determined about 214-thousand people were not eligible for COVID "hero bonuses". Those who were denied were notified via email last week with the reasons behind their denial. James Honerman is the Communications Director for the Department of Labor and Industry. He says if you...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Little Falls, MN
Little Falls, MN
Little Falls, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Saint Paul, MN
hot967.fm

Governor Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for Eight Minnesota Counties

Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several...
mprnews.org

Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
boreal.org

Minnesota's minimum wage increasing to reflect inflation

Inflation continues its climb, and starting in 2023, Minnesota’s minimum wage will better reflect the higher cost of living. On January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will grow to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
WJON

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren't Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
boreal.org

Student Loan Forgiveness Will Be Taxable In Minnesota

Student loan forgiveness won’t be taxed federally, but it will be taxable in Minnesota unless the state Legislature acts, Minnesota revenue officials say. The reason is the Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to conform with federal changes, including student loan forgiveness. The forgiveness would increase a person’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Who's this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors organize volunteer Minnesota State Fair patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge.Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence."Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know, when the parking is hard and people are anxious just to get in," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, one of the lead organizers of the effort.More than 120 neighbors, many of whom live within a quarter-mile of the fairgrounds, have volunteered to walk shifts through the streets outside the fair."People do want to buy in on...
knsiradio.com

Stearns County Farm Honored For Sustainability

(KNSI) – Schlangen Dairy Farm was recently announced as winner of the 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. American Farm Bureau Federation says only four farms in the country received the honor. The Stearns County farm operates on 200 acres, including 60 cows. They have implemented 30 separate conservation practices, including using LED lighting in their facilities and planting cover crops.

