Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
So, did someone die waiting for care at NHRMC? Plus, short-term rental redux
Earlier this summer, a flurry of reporting described the chaotic and potentially dangerous conditions at Novant Health's New Hanover Regional Medical Center facility which had allegedly led to the death of a patient who was waiting for care on June 6 and investigators visiting the hospital. The reporting was based...
whqr.org
Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize
The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
whqr.org
Hurricanes, fish, and military activity: Answering questions about offshore wind energy
Let’s start with timeline and scale: the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area project just leased earlier this year, so the earliest turbines could be in the water would be between 2028 and 2030. As for size, it’ll probably be around 60 to 80 turbines. That’s according to Karly...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Elaine Brown on her ancestors, victims of Wilmington's 1898 coup d'état, and reclaiming her power through poetry
Joshua Halsey, Elaine’s great-great-grandfather, was shot 14 times and killed by white supremacists on November 10, 1898, leaving his wife, Sallie, a widow. Elaine Brown, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, along with her siblings, are putting together the fragmented stories of their family and learning about how the massacre shaped their lives. In her personal and artistic life, she tells her stories as Poet E Spoken.
Comments / 0